Santa Clarita CA
September 28
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species
SCV Chamber to Launch Monthly Roundtable for Small Business Owners
| Monday, Sep 28, 2020
forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the launch of a forum for small business owners — the Small Business Roundtable.

As an offshoot of the Chamber’s Small Business Council, the Roundtable is designed to help improve the survivability of recently launched small businesses, to sustain the success of existing small businesses, and to help small businesses grow into larger businesses in the SCV.

“Our Small Business Council has been boots on the ground for the past several months, specifically during the pandemic, and to now launch the Small Business Roundtable is the perfect transition as we continue to adapt for the current environment,” said Brian Schlick, chair of the SCV Chamber Small Business Council. “The Small Business Roundtable will host business owners from all sectors, as they discuss a specific topic each month that is pertinent to a business’ success.”

The Small Business Council focuses on three main objectives: Advises the SCV Chamber on small business-related issues and programming and networking opportunities; supports the Chamber’s “Retail Walks” with elected officials; and helps promote the nationwide “Small Business Saturday” program which highlights small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Small Business Council also promotes increased membership and participation in the Chamber.

The Roundtable will host monthly discussions on a variety of topics, including, but not limited to, sales, taxes, operational efficiencies, trademark, online marketing and employee incentives.

Each session, the Roundtable will invite a professional to discuss a more technical topic and give a personal insight to current rules and regulation updates. This is a Chamber member exclusive.

The first meeting is scheduled virtually for Friday, November 13 at 7 a.m.

“We are determined to ensure that small businesses are able to adapt, survive and thrive during these uncertain times,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

“The launch of our Small Business Roundtable offers business owners the platform to identify priorities and ensure our businesses’ voices are not just heard but asked for,” he said.

Those interested in joining the Small Business Council, or staying informed about the Small Business Roundtable, send an email to the Chamber.

The Roundtable will be meeting virtually every second Friday of the month from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
09-25-2020 Oct. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Teleconference Meeting
09-24-2020 Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
09-24-2020 Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
09-23-2020 Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
%d bloggers like this: