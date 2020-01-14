[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants
| Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Chili Cook-Off

The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker
contestants.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, (St. Patrick’s Day) at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chefs will go head-to-head in an effort to take the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards for the top three chili’s in each category.  

The earnings raised this year will be donated to two local charities, FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation wellness centers. FeedSCV will use the donation for their weekend backpack program from FeedSCV, “Ready To Learn.”

The program currently serves The Newhall School District. It provides meals for kids identified as “in need” by the district’s social services, some, classified as homeless. That can include kids staying with relatives (couch-surfing) or living with parents in cars or RVs, or similar circumstances.

Each Friday, the kids get to take home a backpack filled with “shelf-stable” single-serving meals for the weekend: Three meals per day and a few snacks as well. Volunteers acquire the food, stuff the backpacks, and deliver them to the schools each week. Currently, the program is nearing capacity and the additional funds will allow increased capacity both in terms of food, and access to a larger assembly site.

The WiSH Education Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap in state funding; we fund programs that are not paid for by tax dollars alone.  Our goal is to provide the tools for success in the classroom and to benefit as many students as possible with our dollars.

Our funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on the Arts – we strongly feel that all students, regardless of interest and passion, deserve support to reach their potential.  At this time and given the recent tragedy at Saugus High School, WiSH is focusing attention and detail on wellness across the district. 

That directed funding would provide whatever is needed for the mental wellness of our student body across the district which would include wellness centers, a tech-free safe space that offers classes, seminars, self-help and triage for those needing a break any time during their school day. WiSH is also raising funding to renovate the Saugus High quad as a comfortable and social gathering space for the campus.

“We hope to raise more money than ever for these two charities this year.” said Event Co-founder Nicole Stinson. “It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited with our new celebrity judges so far this year Eve Bushman with Eve Bushman Consulting and Eves Wine 101, Austin Dave an award-winning multimedia journalist and two additional judges to be announced in the coming weeks.

Since 2012, the chili cook-off organizers have donated the proceeds to different local nonprofit organizations.

Those who attend the upcoming chili cook-off will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment,
silent and live auctions, casino tables and a 50/50 opportunity drawing.

“Opportunities are still available for sponsors, to register to be a chili cooker contestant, and a vendor,” said Event Organizer, Steve Portaro. “So, grab your secret family recipe, get your chili pot out of storage, and get cooking.”

Contestant fees are $125 per person, while general admission tickets are scheduled to be sold online for $25 before Feb. 14 and $30 after Feb. 14.

In addition, a limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are also available for $65, which includes early entry at 5:30, one drink ticket, VIP area access, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors-d’oeuvres.

Sponsors to date include 24/7 Events, Scorpion , Christy Smith, Loan Depot, A1 Party, The Santa Clarita Signal, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Radio, Valley Publications, J & M Entertainment, Ring of Smiles Photo booth, Logix Federal Credit Union, Schlick Art, Event Staffing , Skycrest Signs, Nealies Skillet, SCVTV, Valley Wide Escrow, Back to Health Chiropractic, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Remax of SCV, Finance of America, My Print Express, NextHome Real Estate Rockstars, The Douglas Roberts Insurance Agency, Newhall Escrow, Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Bank of the Sierra, Casino Kings.

For more information please visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole Stinson Estate Realty
Group (661) 816-4234 or Steve Portaro (310) 800-3064.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions

Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
FULL STORY...

Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence

Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
FULL STORY...

Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie

Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Gary Condie earned the title of the Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year and died after giving generously to the community for many years.
FULL STORY...
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Win Nail-biter Against Santa Monica 66-65
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Meeting
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group is hosting an Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd, at their Valencia office.
Jan. 23: Next Point Bearing Group Open House
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
With ongoing development comes increased traffic across Santa Clarita roads. The City Council will discuss Tuesday an investment of $130,000 toward the design of circulation improvements.
City to Address $130K Investment in Traffic Circulation Enhancements
Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
There is something special about the atmosphere at high school sporting events.
Saugus Cheer Brings Home CIF Championship
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
FivePoint Sells First 781 Lots in Eventual 21,000-home Community
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Biologist and naturalist Don Mullally, whose work was crucial in keeping a landfill out of Towsley Canyon, died Sunday, January 5. He was 90.
Naturalist Mullally Dead at 90; Credited With Saving Open Space
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Golden Valley Road, after the investigation of an unrelated call Sunday.
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact
A proposed 12,000-unit development on property owned by the Tejon Ranch Company near California’s Grapevine community in Kern County will pose significant negative impacts to the environment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
It has been nearly two months since that terrible day at Saugus High School. Despite the passage of time, we remain heartsick over those injured and lost. We recognize that many in our community continue to grapple with the fear and anxiety that understandably follows from such a traumatic event.
Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
%d bloggers like this: