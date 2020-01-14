SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Still Looking for Sponsors, Contestants

The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker

contestants.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, (St. Patrick’s Day) at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chefs will go head-to-head in an effort to take the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards for the top three chili’s in each category.

The earnings raised this year will be donated to two local charities, FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation wellness centers. FeedSCV will use the donation for their weekend backpack program from FeedSCV, “Ready To Learn.”

The program currently serves The Newhall School District. It provides meals for kids identified as “in need” by the district’s social services, some, classified as homeless. That can include kids staying with relatives (couch-surfing) or living with parents in cars or RVs, or similar circumstances.

Each Friday, the kids get to take home a backpack filled with “shelf-stable” single-serving meals for the weekend: Three meals per day and a few snacks as well. Volunteers acquire the food, stuff the backpacks, and deliver them to the schools each week. Currently, the program is nearing capacity and the additional funds will allow increased capacity both in terms of food, and access to a larger assembly site.

The WiSH Education Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap in state funding; we fund programs that are not paid for by tax dollars alone. Our goal is to provide the tools for success in the classroom and to benefit as many students as possible with our dollars.

Our funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on the Arts – we strongly feel that all students, regardless of interest and passion, deserve support to reach their potential. At this time and given the recent tragedy at Saugus High School, WiSH is focusing attention and detail on wellness across the district.

That directed funding would provide whatever is needed for the mental wellness of our student body across the district which would include wellness centers, a tech-free safe space that offers classes, seminars, self-help and triage for those needing a break any time during their school day. WiSH is also raising funding to renovate the Saugus High quad as a comfortable and social gathering space for the campus.

“We hope to raise more money than ever for these two charities this year.” said Event Co-founder Nicole Stinson. “It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited with our new celebrity judges so far this year Eve Bushman with Eve Bushman Consulting and Eves Wine 101, Austin Dave an award-winning multimedia journalist and two additional judges to be announced in the coming weeks.

Since 2012, the chili cook-off organizers have donated the proceeds to different local nonprofit organizations.

Those who attend the upcoming chili cook-off will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment,

silent and live auctions, casino tables and a 50/50 opportunity drawing.

“Opportunities are still available for sponsors, to register to be a chili cooker contestant, and a vendor,” said Event Organizer, Steve Portaro. “So, grab your secret family recipe, get your chili pot out of storage, and get cooking.”

Contestant fees are $125 per person, while general admission tickets are scheduled to be sold online for $25 before Feb. 14 and $30 after Feb. 14.

In addition, a limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are also available for $65, which includes early entry at 5:30, one drink ticket, VIP area access, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors-d’oeuvres.

Sponsors to date include 24/7 Events, Scorpion , Christy Smith, Loan Depot, A1 Party, The Santa Clarita Signal, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Radio, Valley Publications, J & M Entertainment, Ring of Smiles Photo booth, Logix Federal Credit Union, Schlick Art, Event Staffing , Skycrest Signs, Nealies Skillet, SCVTV, Valley Wide Escrow, Back to Health Chiropractic, Hyatt Regency Valencia, Remax of SCV, Finance of America, My Print Express, NextHome Real Estate Rockstars, The Douglas Roberts Insurance Agency, Newhall Escrow, Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Bank of the Sierra, Casino Kings.

For more information please visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole Stinson Estate Realty

Group (661) 816-4234 or Steve Portaro (310) 800-3064.