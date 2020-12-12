SCV Children Invited to Send Holiday Greetings to Patients at Henry Mayo

Santa Clarita Valley children are invited to send holiday greetings to patients hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Children can make a holiday-themed drawing and send a digital image of it to marketing@henrymayo.com. The images will be used to make holiday cards that can be displayed in patient rooms.

Due to the pandemic, virtually all California hospitals have very restrictive visitor policies. As a result, many people have asked Henry Mayo how they can support patients.

“Unfortunately, traditional holiday events such as carolers in the hallways are not possible this year, so it’s a particularly difficult time to be a patient,” said Patrick Moody, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Henry Mayo. “We wanted to come up with a safe, infection-proof way to get unique holiday greetings to our patients.”

More information is available at henrymayo.com/community/henry-mayo-holiday-greetings./