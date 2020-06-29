SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests

Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station‘s COBRA unit arrested more than half a dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges in the SCV Saturday night.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“‘Nice to meet you, what’s your name?’

“COBRA team detectives went out Saturday night to make their presence known and see what they could find. In addition to investigating juvenile-related crimes, the team keeps tabs on any and all gang activity reported in the area.

“Detectives visited areas in Santa Clarita where they had received word that gang members/associates were hanging out. Let’s just say, they ended up making a few arrests.

” * 18-year-old male arrested on a $90K forgery/fraud warrant and new charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of probation.

” * 37-year-old male arrested for violation of parole and narcotics.

” * 36-year-old male arrested on a felony warrant for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor child. Bail set at $215,000.

” * 37-year-old male arrested on a felony no-bail warrant for violation of PRCS (post-release community supervision) and new charges of possession of narcotics.

” * 25-year-old male arrested on theft charges (misappropriation of lost property).

“Several other arrests in addition to the above were also made including four male adults who were drinking alcohol in public, three male adults in possession of narcotics and three male adults on vehicle code violations that included reckless driving and unlicensed driver.

“Needless to say, the station jailer was kept pretty busy (Saturday) night.”