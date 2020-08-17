SCV Community Mourns Death of Roberta G. Veloz, 1998 SCV Woman of the Year

Roberta G. Veloz, the 1998 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year honoree and namesake of the Cardiovascular Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, has died.

“She was an incredible woman of our valley, a pioneer woman right up there with Connie Worden-Roberts and Jo Anne Darcy,” said Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Laurene Weste, who knew Veloz most of her life.

Born in Missouri, Veloz moved with her family at age 2 to Yuma, Ariz., and six years later moved to Whittier. She attended Whittier public schools, graduated from Whittier College, and became a medical technician at Huntington Memorial Hospital.

After her marriage and the birth of her first son, Veloz postponed a career and became a full-time mom. This lasted until she and her husband bought Aquafine Corporation in 1980 from other family members. The company was located in the Valencia Industrial Park, and she moved her family to Valencia.

Veloz not only became a corporate executive but also plunged into local volunteer work in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined the board of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, then became a member of the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Health Foundation board and the Child & Family Center board.

She was also invited to join the Whittier College Board of Trustees. Meanwhile, she worked on various College of the Canyons capital campaigns.

In recognition of her contributions to the community, Veloz was named the Santa Clarita Valley “Woman of the Year” in 1998.

About the honor, Veloz said: “I was totally shocked and very proud. The honorary license plate frames they presented to me – reading ‘1998 SCV Woman of the Year’ – are still on my car today.”

Since 1989, Veloz had worked tirelessly to support the development of programs, services and cardiac care at Henry Mayo. She served on both the hospital and the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation boards of directors and made a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of those who come through the hospital’s doors.

After receiving that award, Veloz did not slow down. She continued her involvement with the Child & Family Center, the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, and the COC Foundation. She also joined the governing board of Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital.

On June 21, 2012, Henry Mayo honored Veloz at its Cardiovascular Services expansion open house celebration. Physicians, staff, and community leaders gathered to celebrate and honor Veloz, who singlehandedly gave rise to the expansion of cardiovascular services at Henry Mayo’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.

Veloz didn’t just donate her time and talents to Henry Mayo; she donated more than $5 million dollars to the hospital — all aimed at developing critical infrastructure and programs to care for our community’s hearts.

“I’ve given to – and been active on – many, many charities. And now, in my retirement, I only have one charity. And that is the hospital,” Veloz said upon receiving the honor.

“Roberta was an amazing lady — strong, capable, focused, very goal-oriented,” Weste said. “She got the job done. She was an incredible blessing to our hospital. It was everybody’s fortune to have her give that $5 million to Henry Mayo. You have to know that she wanted everything to be good, and better, for her valley. I’m just very proud that I knew her and was able to see her as one of those strong woman leaders who really marked the 20th Century and helped bring us into the 21st Century.”

“We are very saddened by the loss of Roberta Veloz, a true SCV icon,” said Kathy Norris, CEO/president of the Valley Industry Association. “Her longtime support of business, nonprofit organizations and the SCV community have made such a difference to so many. She will be very missed.”