SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures

The California Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between Sunland and Altadena for construction to upgrade the ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Work will include concrete, electrical and curb and gutter construction. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 4 through Friday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

On eastbound I-210 and westbound I-210 full on- and off-ramp closures or lane closures can be expected at the following ramps:

Sunland Boulevard, La Tuna Canyon Road, State Route 2, Gould Avenue, Foothill Boulevard, Berkshire Place and Arroyo Boulevard. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Please allow extra travel time and Be Work Zone Alert.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...