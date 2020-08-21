[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
SCV Deputies Aid Woman Who Jumped From Parking Structure
| Friday, Aug 21, 2020
parking structure - scv news file photo

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped an 18-year-old woman seek mental health resources on Thursday after she jumped from the second story of the Hyatt Regency Valencia parking structure.

Deputies were notified at around 6:30 p.m. about an attempted suicide in which the woman took the two-story leap from the hotel’s parking structure in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive, according to Shirley Miller, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

“She reportedly tried to end her life. After jumping, she apparently got up from the ground and began to walk away,” Miller said.

Deputies who responded located the woman and connected her with resources to help.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded through requests from the Sheriff’s Station but no injuries were reported at the time, according to spokeswoman Melanie Flores.

“We had our (Mental Evaluation Team) respond and she was transported for evaluation,” Miller said.

The incident comes as the Sheriff’s Department’s Mental Evaluation Team recently issued a report showing that its need for “5150 hold” calls, which allows a person who may pose a danger to themselves to be involuntarily held for temporary psychiatric hospitalization, had increased 52% since the start of the program more than five years ago.

The department has reported 10 suicides in the SCV for 2020.

City to Continue Via Princessa Median Improvements in Canyon Country
The next phase of the city of Santa Clarita's Via Princessa Median Project will begin construction on Monday, August 24, between Sierra Highway and Jason Drive in Canyon Country.
Hart Board Discusses Bullet-Resistant Glass, Safety Recommendations for School Sites
Less than a year after the Saugus High School shooting claimed the lives of three teens, the William S. Hart Union High School District on Thursday released a private contractor’s safety report about recommendations for the district.
SCV Chokes on Smoke as Firefighters Make Progress on Lake, Holser Fires
Firefighters made progress overnight on the Lake and Holser fires, declaring Friday morning 52% and 93% containment on each, respectively, and partial repopulation of evacuees in the Lake Hughes area.
Santa Clarita City Council to Consider Buying Ice Station for Multi-Purpose Facility
In its next meeting at City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Santa Clarita City Council will consider purchasing the Ice Station in Valencia for $14.2 million and operating it as a multi-purpose facility.
SCV Brothers Suspected of Hate Crime in Starbucks Parking Lot Incident
A suspected assault with a deadly weapon by two brothers in a Starbucks parking lot Thursday afternoon is now being treated as a hate crime, according to officials.
Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman Steps Down, Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa
After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 227,346 Cases Countywide, 5,089 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 227,346 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 5,089 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 5,446 deaths countywide to date.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.
Wilk Warns of Hit to Social Security Benefits Due to COVID-19 Economic Plunge
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk is warning individuals turning 60 this year they can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security (S.S) benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix this glitch in the SS calculation formula.
Lyft, Uber Granted Temporary Reprieve, Will Continue Operating in California for Now
Hours after announcing it would suspend operations in California, Lyft Inc. said Thursday it would not shut down by midnight after a state court greenlighted the rideshare company to continue operating while it fights a court order to reclassify its drivers as employees.
Sept. 1: VIA Virtual COVID-19 Series, ‘It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets’
The Valley Industry Association Virtual COVID-19 Series, "It Takes More Than a Mask to Cover Your Assets," will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
CSUN’s Biomedical Research Training Program Receives STEM Award for Diversity, Inclusion
California State University, Northridge’s undergraduate biomedical research training program, BUILD PODER, has received the 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.
Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
