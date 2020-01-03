[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
| Friday, Jan 3, 2020
granada hills man - scv sheriff's station

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a Granada Hills man on drug charges and driving on a suspended license in the Valencia Industrial Center on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Patrol deputies are always watching for suspicious activity.

“A 25-year-old Granada Hills man was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 31, around 12 p.m., after deputies patrolling through the Valencia Industrial area saw a Honda Accord parked on Avenue Tibbetts.

“Being parked there wasn’t the issue — but what caught the deputies’ eyes was the suspicious behavior exhibited by the driver when he spotted them. He seemed like he wanted to reverse and maneuver his car as quick as possible to escape.

“Deputies observed a vehicle code violation and took the opportunity to warn the driver.

“It turned out the man didn’t have a valid driver’s license and was in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. A hypodermic needle was also spotted on the ground near the vehicle.

“The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and on narcotics charges. He was transported and booked at the station’s jail.

“We don’t want anyone coming to (the) SCV, hanging out and engaging in illegal activity. This is our community and we’re here to keep it safe for all.”
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Twenty local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are preparing to head to Melbourne, Australia to assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service in wildfire suppression operations.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County will begin work on Tuesday, January 7, to repair the sewer line below Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Twenty local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are preparing to head to Melbourne, Australia to assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service in wildfire suppression operations.
Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Tony Bell, assistant chief deputy and communications director for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will retire from his current position at the end of January, after 18 years of service to the county.
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a Granada Hills man on drug charges and driving on a suspended license in the Valencia Industrial Center on New Year's Eve.
Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday
Close to a dozen motorists were arrested in the SCV over the New Year’s Day holiday, about the same number of arrests as last year, prompting law enforcement officers to once again remind motorists of the consequences of such a dangerously bad decision.
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
A man was detained after allegedly brandishing a gun on a Metrolink train in Newhall on Thursday.
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
(CN) – The men in blue winter jackets and black snow pants trudged deliberately to the microphone to deliver the good news – the Sierra Nevada snowpack is in good shape as the calendar flips to 2020, which bodes well for California.
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
When Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin learned that he was going to play running back in the 2019 football season, he didn’t flinch. Rather, he headed straight to the weight room.
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community members of all ages to participate in a new talent contest called “You’re The Best,” which will make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m.
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
Saugus High School ran the Second Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile Wednesday morning, a New Year’s Day tradition that is becoming near and dear to Centurion students and alumni alike.
SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
The Trinity Classical Academy girls hoops team defeated Boron High School 41-26 in the Arvin Tournament in Bakersfield on Saturday.
VIA Takes Closer Look at State’s New Laws
Every year, hundreds of new California laws take effect.
Newhall Shooting Sends One to Hospital
One person was shot and rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Newhall on the first day of the new year.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
Gary Condie Dies on 76th Birthday; SCV Nonprofits Lose a Hero
Gary Condie, a man whose name has been synonymous with community service in the Santa Clarita Valley for decades, died Wednesday afternoon. It was his 76th birthday.
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
