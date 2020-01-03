SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a Granada Hills man on drug charges and driving on a suspended license in the Valencia Industrial Center on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Patrol deputies are always watching for suspicious activity.

“A 25-year-old Granada Hills man was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 31, around 12 p.m., after deputies patrolling through the Valencia Industrial area saw a Honda Accord parked on Avenue Tibbetts.

“Being parked there wasn’t the issue — but what caught the deputies’ eyes was the suspicious behavior exhibited by the driver when he spotted them. He seemed like he wanted to reverse and maneuver his car as quick as possible to escape.

“Deputies observed a vehicle code violation and took the opportunity to warn the driver.

“It turned out the man didn’t have a valid driver’s license and was in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. A hypodermic needle was also spotted on the ground near the vehicle.

“The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and on narcotics charges. He was transported and booked at the station’s jail.

“We don’t want anyone coming to (the) SCV, hanging out and engaging in illegal activity. This is our community and we’re here to keep it safe for all.”