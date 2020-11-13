SCV Deputies Bust Sylmar Man Suspected of Drug Sales

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have arrested a Sylmar man suspected of selling methamphetamine and cocaine to SCV residents, the station reported Thursday.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“Our deputies are always here to make sure our community is safe not just from crime within our Valley, but from the effects of crime resulting from outside of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Our station Narco Team, with the help of our J-Team, conducted a search warrant recently for a residence in Sylmar after they learned a male was selling quantities of narcotics to individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The end result: Over 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 1/2 a pound of cocaine, and over $50,000 recovered, along with the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm.”