SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian

SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 9:15am.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a male adult, 69 years old, had pulled into a local gas station. As the male exited his vehicle, the vehicle began to roll back.

The male re-entered the vehicle and attempted to break, however accelerated instead, reversing into oncoming traffic. The male’s vehicle was hit by an oncoming vehicle, and at some point he was ejected from his vehicle, which he was then ran over by his own vehicle. The male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-260-4000.

