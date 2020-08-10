SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects

In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“A deputy patrolling Wednesday, Aug. 5, conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation next to the Park and Ride located at Newhall Avenue/14 Freeway.

“Contact was made with an adult male, 46, of Acton, who was discovered to be wanted on a no-bail warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. He was also found to have $300,000 in warrants for burglary and domestic violence.

“Following a field investigation, deputies additionally charged the suspect with possession of methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

“The suspect’s companion, a 38-year old female of Littlerock, was arrested on a $150,000 warrant that deputies found in the system.”

Sunday Post: Auto Theft Arrests

“Within the last 24 hours, deputies arrested 3 suspects in 3 different incidents for auto theft.

“In one of the incidents, deputies responded to a store on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Friday around 3 p.m. for a business disturbance.

“While deputies were there, a store employee approached one of the deputies regarding a separate matter. The employee told the deputy there was a male adult in the store ‘acting suspiciously.’

“The deputy made contact with the male adult and using department resources discovered that the 30-year-old male from Bakersfield was on active probation for ‘receiving stolen property’ and had an outstanding felony burglary warrant in the system for his arrest.

“Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that the suspect’s car in the parking lot was one that had been reported stolen out of Bakersfield. Inside the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.

“The suspect was arrested on the warrants, probation violation, felony auto theft charges and misdemeanor narcotics charges.”