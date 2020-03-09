SCV Deputies, Paramedics Aid Incapacitated Homeless Man

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Prevention Unit spent Thursday and Friday checking on the local homeless population and aided a homeless man in bad health who was incapacitated for several days.

Here’s more of the story about the homeless man from the station’s social media:

“Regular outreach is conducted with education on resources. Individuals can be found from many walks of life — those battling drug/alcohol addictions; mental illness; going through ‘hard times’ — or those that choose the lifestyle.

“Not only are we looking out for the welfare of homeless individuals, but we also have an eye out for the public safety of our community. We like to get to know everybody in our area, as occasionally we may find someone who is ‘hiding from the law’ due to outstanding warrants, etc.

“We will continue the checks. On a recent outreach, one of the Crime Prevention deputies made contact with a man in a remote location who due to severely bad health had been unable to move for days. Paramedics were summoned, and the man was hoisted on a gurney and transported for medical care.

“If you’re interested in supporting services that help individuals move from homelessness to housing, please see Bridge to Home for ways to help at https://btohome.org.”