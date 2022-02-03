SCV Detectives Respond To Santa Clarita Death Investigation

Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50’s in Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a townhome in the 27900 block of Avalon Drive regarding a call of a white male in his 50’s found in his garage unresponsive. Responding Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and found the victim lying partially in his garage and partially in the alleyway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators continue their investigation but at this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play. The cause of his death or what may have led to it is not immediately apparent. This death will be further investigated by the Office of Medical Examiner Coroner.
It appears the victim lived in the townhome in which he was discovered.
There is no further information available at this time. The victim’s identity is not being released.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, will celebrate the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.
Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.
