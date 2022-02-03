SCV Detectives Respond To Santa Clarita Death Investigation

Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50’s in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a townhome in the 27900 block of Avalon Drive regarding a call of a white male in his 50’s found in his garage unresponsive. Responding Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and found the victim lying partially in his garage and partially in the alleyway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators continue their investigation but at this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play. The cause of his death or what may have led to it is not immediately apparent. This death will be further investigated by the Office of Medical Examiner Coroner.

It appears the victim lived in the townhome in which he was discovered.

There is no further information available at this time. The victim’s identity is not being released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

