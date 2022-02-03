header image

1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
SCV Detectives Respond To Santa Clarita Death Investigation
| Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022

Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50’s in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a townhome in the 27900 block of Avalon Drive regarding a call of a white male in his 50’s found in his garage unresponsive. Responding Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and found the victim lying partially in his garage and partially in the alleyway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators continue their investigation but at this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play. The cause of his death or what may have led to it is not immediately apparent.  This death will be further investigated by the Office of Medical Examiner Coroner.

It appears the victim lived in the townhome in which he was discovered.

There is no further information available at this time.  The victim’s identity is not being released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
Friday, Feb 4, 2022
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 214 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
FULL STORY...
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
Friday, Feb 4, 2022
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present two upcoming spring exhibitions by Deborah Aschheim and Kumasi J. Barnett that focus on civic engagement, social justice and systemic racism.
FULL STORY...
Glenn Miller Orchestra Coming to West Ranch High School
Thursday, Feb 3, 2022
Glenn Miller Orchestra Coming to West Ranch High School
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event to be held at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 214 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
More Los Angeles County beaches have been added to the list of areas impacted due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present two upcoming spring exhibitions by Deborah Aschheim and Kumasi J. Barnett that focus on civic engagement, social justice and systemic racism.
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
Advance Auto Parts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Santa Clarita
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, will celebrate the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.
Advance Auto Parts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton
I am a passionate animal activist and I believe our local homeless animals need the safety of a no-kill animal shelter, within the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton
Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness
College of the Canyons plated runs all in all but two innings of a shortened game to narrowly trail Orange Coast College 14-12 by the time play was suspended due to darkness after seven innings.
Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness
May 14: Zonta of SCV Women in Service Luncheon
Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
May 14: Zonta of SCV Women in Service Luncheon
Feb. 5: Jazz at Naz Kicks off Month-Long Festival at The Soraya
The Soraya dials up its investment in America’s one true original art form, jazz, with its inaugural month-long jazz festival, Jazz at Naz, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19.
Feb. 5: Jazz at Naz Kicks off Month-Long Festival at The Soraya
L.A. County Animal Care, Control Reduces Cat Adoption Fees in February
In celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Water Tiger, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will offer reduced adoption fees for cats.
L.A. County Animal Care, Control Reduces Cat Adoption Fees in February
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Artist Annie Hoffman to Demonstrate Oil Painting
Annie Hoffman will be demonstrating oil painting on Monday, April 18, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 pm, for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
Artist Annie Hoffman to Demonstrate Oil Painting
CalArts’ First, Full Tuition Posse Foundation Winners Announced
CalArts' First, Full Tuition Posse Foundation Winners Announced
CalArts' First, Full Tuition Posse Foundation Winners Announced
TMU Hosting Live, Faith-Centered Discussion Ahead of SB LVI
The Master's University may not have a football team, but that won't stop the excitement surrounding Super Bowl weekend from coming to the Santa Clarita campus.
TMU Hosting Live, Faith-Centered Discussion Ahead of SB LVI
Artist Joe Cibere Demonstrates Watercolor, Acrylic
Joe Cibere will be demonstrating watercolor and acrylics live on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
Artist Joe Cibere Demonstrates Watercolor, Acrylic
Glenn Miller Orchestra Coming to West Ranch High School
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event to be held at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m.
Glenn Miller Orchestra Coming to West Ranch High School
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 211th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number to 211 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 211th Death
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Zonta Club SCV Unveils Newest Scholarship
Zonta Club Santa Clarita Valley unveiled their newest scholarship to honor the memory of a former member. 
Zonta Club SCV Unveils Newest Scholarship
County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year
Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year
Wednesday COVID Update: Cases In School Trends Downward
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 102 new deaths and 15,664 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 69,361 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Update: Cases In School Trends Downward
Feb. 12: Zonta’s Life Forward to Master Money
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward workshop is returning with this month's focus on mastering money. 
Feb. 12: Zonta's Life Forward to Master Money
COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open
College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.
COC Men's Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
The Valley Industry Association will present a VIA Virtual Program with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor, College of the Canyons on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
SCVNews.com
