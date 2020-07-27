[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
| Monday, Jul 27, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.

Vista Canyon train station gets green light
Construction of Vista Canyon, the car-optional community on the East side of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been underway for a while now, but Santa Clarita City Council members greenlighted another development milestone at their July 14 meeting.

The council awarded a construction contract to Los Angeles-based Icon West for $23.7 million to build the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, otherwise known as the community’s train station.

The station, as well as the bus transfer station, which broke ground in late January, were designed to “serve as a central core for commuter rail, local and commuter buses, bicycles and pedestrians for the surrounding communities,” according to a city agenda report.

The station will serve Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, which runs between the L.A. Union Station and Lancaster. An agreement with the Southern California Regional Rail Authority will provide for the installation of features such as train signal, signal houses, communication lines and a control system, per city officials.

The train station will consist of a grade-separated pedestrian crossing to a center track platform, a new railroad bridge, sound walls, approximately one mile of new railroad track parallel to the existing track and multiple amenities ranging from canopies, lighting, benches, landscaping and a security system. The project is also expected to include a plaque honoring the Chinese railroad workers who worked on the Southern Pacific Railroad.

The transportation hub, consisting of the train and bus transfer stations, “will expand the city’s mobility network into this part of the region, making Santa Clarita one of Southern California’s most well-connected, transit-friendly communities,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said previously. “The Vista Canyon development’s ideal location makes it easy to get around the Santa Clarita Valley and other destinations by bike, rail or bus, and soon residents will be able to travel in and out of Santa Clarita with ease.”

Canyon Country Community Center enters final phase
Council members also approved the final phase of the longtime-coming Canyon Country Community Center. Tasked with the construction of this step is Oxnard-based Toro Enterprises, Inc. with an approved contract of $3.89 million.

The City Council first approved the master plan of the community center in June 2016, indicating that the 8-acre site, on Flying Tiger Drive at Sierra Highway. The 25,000-square-foot center now enters the third and final step toward completion.

Phase three provides for off-site improvements such as a right-turn lane on westbound Soledad Canyon Road, the widening of northbound Sierra Highway along the project frontage, the widening of Solamint Road near Dolan Way, and constructing bulb-outs at Solamint Road and Dolan Way. This step also involves adding landscaped medians on Sierra Highway between Soledad Canyon Road and Dolan Way.

This third phase will be constructed simultaneously with the second phase, which is construction of the community center facility and other features.

“Construction is ongoing and includes the community center building, parking lots, walkways, courtyards and plazas, play area, outdoor basketball court, landscaping, and the Gateway Plaza at the corner of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road,” read the city agenda report.

Completion is expected by the summer of 2021, according to city officials.

developments

Cameron Smyth, mayor of the city of Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, City Councilmembers Laurene Weste and Marsha McLean, Metro Board Director Aja Najarian, JBS Development President Jim Backer, Los Angeles County Senior Field Supervisor Stephanie English, and City Councilmember Bob Kellar heave fresh soil with gold shovels commemoration the groundbreaking for the Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Station that is expected to serve the new Vista Canyon Development, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. | Photo: Gilbert Bernal / The Signal.

Williams Ranch grading underway
Grading and site improvements are underway on a new master-planned community in Castaic, according to joint venturers Williams Homes and IHP Capital Partners.

As pictured conceptually at the top of this story, Williams Ranch is set to include 497 homes, ranging from 1,700 to more than 4,000 square feet on large lots, many of which offer long-distance territorial or open space views.

“The big rancher is back at Williams Ranch,” Lance Williams, chairman and CEO of Williams Homes, said in a prepared statement. “We founded the company 23 years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley, building big, beautiful single-story ranch style homes, and Williams Ranch will bring that back in a huge way to the Santa Clarita Valley. There will be nothing that comes even close to offering all we have in store for Williams Ranch, and we are very excited to bring this community to life in the Santa Clarita Valley, where we call home.”

Homesites start at a minimum of 7,000 square feet, giving the majority of homes room for spacious side and rear yards.

Williams Ranch amenities are expected to include a private recreation center with clubhouse, pool, wine pavilion, outdoor kitchen and entertainment amphitheater, while the community itself is set to feature large citrus orchards, vineyards, a 5-acre L.A. County park and nearly 5 miles of walking trails winding throughout approximately 430 acres.

The Castaic community is located just west of Interstate 5 and north of Highway 126, directly adjacent to the Valencia Commerce Center and its neighbors, the Hasley Hills neighborhood.

“The decision to use Lance’s name, calling it Williams Ranch, is really a culmination of our last two decades of growth, and really for us, signals us transitioning to the next step up in size of home developer,” said Dan Faina, division president for Williams Homes. “So, it’s really getting the full force and attention of our entire organization, and there is an immense amount of care and effort going into making sure this is truly special.

“No one will have anything like it,” he added, “and it really means the world to our entire company here.”

The community is expected to open in late 2021.

— By Emily Alvarenga and Tammy Murga, Signal Staff Writers
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-27-2020 SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
07-27-2020 California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
07-24-2020 Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
07-23-2020 Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
07-23-2020 Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Wildfire season is upon us, as the build-up of dry vegetation fueling these fires makes them extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Since the start of the pandemic, LsL Instruments, a Santa Clarita-based guitar manufacturer, has seen an uptick in people buying custom guitars as music fans begin to once again pursue their hobbies.
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
2002 - Hollywood premiere of Disney's "The Country Bears," filmed at Golden Oak Ranch in Placerita Canyon [story]
Disney set
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 53 new deaths and 3,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,126 in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
New Distance Learning Resources, Partnerships Coming to California Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and leaders serving on the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force identified new resources and partnerships Friday to support California schools preparing for distance learning this fall.
New Distance Learning Resources, Partnerships Coming to California Schools
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Sunday for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 44 New Deaths in L.A. County; California Deaths Hit New Single-Day Record
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,949 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,099 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,928 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 44 New Deaths in L.A. County; California Deaths Hit New Single-Day Record
Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster, Beat Giants; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced their Opening Day 30-man roster ahead of the 2020 60-game regular season and opened Thursday night with an 8-1 Dodgers victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster, Beat Giants; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, 'Sullivans in Pandemic City' creator Jeff Hagkull found himself with a lot of time on his hands.
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Complaints about Santa Clarita Valley businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures have increased to more than 200 over the past two months, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, which broke down Thursday what happens when businesses fail to comply.
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
%d bloggers like this: