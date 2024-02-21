SCV Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Lief Labs for 15 Years of Growth

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024

By Press Release

The SCVEDC would like to recognize local manufacturer Lief Labs (Lief Organics), on their 15th anniversary of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Its Founder and CEO Adel Villalobos hosted an event last Friday at their two-building facility to celebrate the occasion.

They received recognitions from U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, as well as other dignitaries. College of the Canyons’ Chancellor, Dr. Dianne Van Hook, and LA Mission College’s Biotechnology Program Director, Dr. Chander Arora, also spoke at the event about the successful collaboration they continue to have with Lief Labs.

Since 2008 Lief has maintained remarkable growth, making the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest Growing Companies in the US” 8 times. Most notably throughout the entire pandemic, with back-to-back recognitions from 2019-2023.

They consistently rank on the SCV’s Largest Employers List, and its Founder and CEO, Adel Villalobos, has been on the SCVEDC Board of Directors since 2021.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...