SCV Economic Development Corporation Releases Releases Valley Talent Report

Since before 2006, Santa Clarita has seen steady population growth and is the 3rd largest city in L.A. County. The SCV Economic Development Corporation has looked into the causes behind this steady growth.

The following is the city’s rankings found by SCVEDC:

–13th Fastest Growing City in US

–15th Happiest City in the US

–3rd Safest City in the Nation

–8th Most Physically Active Mid-Sized City in America

–4th Most Ambitious Business City in US

The pandemic caused a massive shift in prioritizing work/life balance, with workers preferring to trade in their long commutes for the opportunity to work closer to home. The SCV boasts a fast-growing economy and unmatched quality of life, with a vibrant and highly skilled talent pool, exceptional academic institutions, and cutting-edge workforce training initiatives. Our valley is a highly attractive market for talent to grow their lifestyles, families, and careers. Ideally located just 30 miles from Los Angeles, the Santa Clarita Valley offers an abundance of room to prosper and thrive.

Read the Talent Report to learn more about why Santa Clarita Valley is the place to be for top talent and premier employers.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...