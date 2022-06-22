header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 22
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCV Economic Development Corporation Releases Releases Valley Talent Report
| Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Water drop


Since before 2006, Santa Clarita has seen steady population growth and is the 3rd largest city in L.A. County. The SCV Economic Development Corporation has looked into the causes behind this steady growth.

The following is the city’s rankings found by SCVEDC:

13th Fastest Growing City in US

15th Happiest City in the US

3rd Safest City in the Nation

8th Most Physically Active Mid-Sized City in America

4th Most Ambitious Business City in US

The pandemic caused a massive shift in prioritizing work/life balance, with workers preferring to trade in their long commutes for the opportunity to work closer to home. The SCV boasts a fast-growing economy and unmatched quality of life, with a vibrant and highly skilled talent pool, exceptional academic institutions, and cutting-edge workforce training initiatives. Our valley is a highly attractive market for talent to grow their lifestyles, families, and careers. Ideally located just 30 miles from Los Angeles, the Santa Clarita Valley offers an abundance of room to prosper and thrive.

Read the Talent Report to learn more about why Santa Clarita Valley is the place to be for top talent and premier employers.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Summer Begins In SCV with Free Activities in the Valley

Summer Begins In SCV with Free Activities in the Valley
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
FULL STORY...

SCV Economic Development Corporation Releases Releases Valley Talent Report

SCV Economic Development Corporation Releases Releases Valley Talent Report
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 22: Last Day to Register to Participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade

June 22: Last Day to Register to Participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 27: City Council Press Conference on Fireworks Safety

June 27: City Council Press Conference on Fireworks Safety
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

City of Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Seeks Volunteers

City of Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Seeks Volunteers
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: