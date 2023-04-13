SCV Education Foundation Announces 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year. The 39th Annual Teacher Tribute, Academy of the Stars, will take place on Friday, April 28, at the College of the Canyon’s Performing Arts Center.

“The theme of the event was selected because we want to give our teacher honorees a red-carpet experience befitting of their accomplishments,” said Jackie Hartmann, the Foundation’s executive director. “We like to think of this night as being the equivalent of the Oscars or Grammys, but for our teachers who exceed the industry standard.”

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. when the honorees will be welcomed by the Saugus High School Centurions Jazz and Salsa Bands. Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita, will MC the evening of awards and entertainment. Each honoree will receive a specially designed award plus a swag bag filled with gift cards and merchandise donated by local businesses. In addition, several high school seniors who plan to be future educators, will be recognized for being selected as winners of the SCVEF/Backer Family scholarships.

The California Credit Union, a year-round Premier Sponsor of the SCV Education Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of Teacher Tribute. Icon sponsors include JSB Development and The Neal Weichel Group.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. The 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year are:

