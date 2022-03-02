SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year. The 38th Annual Teacher Tribute, Saluting Our Education Lifesavers, will take place on Friday, April 29, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
“The theme of the event was selected because, over the past two years, our teachers have braved some very rough waters and navigated a changing environment while preserving, enhancing, and maybe even helping to save the lives of our students. These have been unprecedented times and our teachers have risen to the challenge”, says Executive Director Jackie Hartmann. “We can’t wait for the teachers to tell everyone about the voyage they took to get to this point. They deserve to be recognized, now more than ever.”
The in-person ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. when the honorees will be taken on a three hour cruise. Captain Dave Caldwell, William S. Hart School District Public Relations Officer, and Activities Director Janene Maxon, Castaic Union School District Board Member, will host a fun evening of awards and entertainment. There will be a special ukulele performance by 5th and 6th grade students at Castaic Elementary School and Live Oak Elementary School. Leading the performance will be Music Teacher Melissa Valencia who was a grant recipient of 40 ukuleles from the SCV Education Foundation in 2020. Included in the festivities, several William S. Hart School District seniors will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships.
The honorees and a guest will be hosted by the Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation who help to fund the cost of the tribute.
“Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization,” Hartmann adds, “I have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Pocock Brewing Company, and SoCalGas for their ongoing support of public schools in Santa Clarita”.
The SCV Education Foundation is looking for sponsors and donations for swag bag items. Those interested in supporting Teacher Tribute are asked to visit their website or email coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org.
Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 55 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. The 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year are:
Castaic Elementary
Kristen McGaffee
Castaic Middle
Miquela Moreno
Live Oak Elementary
Tara Gordon
Northlake Hills Elementary
Teresa Uno
Newhall School District
McGrath Elementary
Rosa Becerril-Burns
Meadows Elementary
Cindy Breneman
Newhall Elementary
Matthew Cavin
Oak Hills Elementary
Clarissa Smith
Old Orchard Elementary
Igmedio Gardose
Peachland Elementary
Gina Rodriquez
Pico Canyon Elementary
Kimberly Goodnight
Stevenson Ranch Elementary
Laura Arnott
Valencia Valley Elementary
Karen Clark
Wiley Canyon Elementary
Tara Speiser
Bridgeport Elementary
Dina Ticas
Cedarcreek Elementary
Katy Engbrecht
Emblem Academy
Jeff Charton
Charles Helmers Elementary
Jenna Dwyer
Highlands Elementary
Robyn Ortiz
James Foster Elementary
Johanna Durkin
Mountainview Elementary
Adam Hollinger
North Park Elementary
Christina Bakoo
Plum Canyon Elementary
Juli Schoenberger
Rio Vista Elementary
Jennifer Stradling
Rosedell Elementary
Cassie Rivera
Santa Clarita Elementary
Scott Cusack
Skyblue Mesa Elementary
Shellie Dungan
Tesoro del Valle Elementary
Andrew Rude
Westcreek Academy
Audrey Hatae
Canyon Springs Community
Jan LaJoice
Fair Oaks Ranch Community
Anne Amling
Golden Oak Community
Debbie Eaton
Leona Cox Community
Jen Twitchell
Mint Canyon Community
Jackie Charrow
Mitchell Community
Emily Fraker
Pinetree Community
Valerie Andrews
Sulphur Springs Community
Katie Calnan
Valley View Community
Kaitlyn Graff
Academy of the Canyons
Robert Walker
Arroyo Seco Jr. High
Heather Coo
Bowman High School
Sheryl Valenzuela
Canyon High School
Steven Rector
Castaic High School
Hannah Mistry
Golden Valley High School
Courtney Straka
Hart High School
Diana De La Maza
La Mesa Jr. High
Shelley Turski
Placerita Jr. High
Elizabeth Leon
Rancho Pico Jr. High
Melinda Wignal
Rio Norte Jr. High
Mitzi Mandel
Saugus High School
Ashley Winkler
Sequoia Charter
Fidel Garcia
Sierra Vista Jr. High
Kathlee Coleman
Valencia High School
Jennifer Burrill
West Ranch High School
Heather Frame
