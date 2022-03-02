SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year. The 38th Annual Teacher Tribute, Saluting Our Education Lifesavers, will take place on Friday, April 29, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

“The theme of the event was selected because, over the past two years, our teachers have braved some very rough waters and navigated a changing environment while preserving, enhancing, and maybe even helping to save the lives of our students. These have been unprecedented times and our teachers have risen to the challenge”, says Executive Director Jackie Hartmann. “We can’t wait for the teachers to tell everyone about the voyage they took to get to this point. They deserve to be recognized, now more than ever.”

The in-person ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. when the honorees will be taken on a three hour cruise. Captain Dave Caldwell, William S. Hart School District Public Relations Officer, and Activities Director Janene Maxon, Castaic Union School District Board Member, will host a fun evening of awards and entertainment. There will be a special ukulele performance by 5th and 6th grade students at Castaic Elementary School and Live Oak Elementary School. Leading the performance will be Music Teacher Melissa Valencia who was a grant recipient of 40 ukuleles from the SCV Education Foundation in 2020. Included in the festivities, several William S. Hart School District seniors will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships.

The honorees and a guest will be hosted by the Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation who help to fund the cost of the tribute.

“Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization,” Hartmann adds, “I have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Pocock Brewing Company, and SoCalGas for their ongoing support of public schools in Santa Clarita”.

The SCV Education Foundation is looking for sponsors and donations for swag bag items. Those interested in supporting Teacher Tribute are asked to visit their website or email coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 55 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. The 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year are:

Castaic Union School District

Castaic Elementary

Kristen McGaffee

Castaic Middle

Miquela Moreno

Live Oak Elementary

Tara Gordon

Northlake Hills Elementary

Teresa Uno

Newhall School District

McGrath Elementary

Rosa Becerril-Burns

Meadows Elementary

Cindy Breneman

Newhall Elementary

Matthew Cavin

Oak Hills Elementary

Clarissa Smith

Old Orchard Elementary

Igmedio Gardose

Peachland Elementary

Gina Rodriquez

Pico Canyon Elementary

Kimberly Goodnight

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Laura Arnott

Valencia Valley Elementary

Karen Clark

Wiley Canyon Elementary

Tara Speiser

Saugus Union School District

Bridgeport Elementary

Dina Ticas

Cedarcreek Elementary

Katy Engbrecht

Emblem Academy

Jeff Charton

Charles Helmers Elementary

Jenna Dwyer

Highlands Elementary

Robyn Ortiz

James Foster Elementary

Johanna Durkin

Mountainview Elementary

Adam Hollinger

North Park Elementary

Christina Bakoo

Plum Canyon Elementary

Juli Schoenberger

Rio Vista Elementary

Jennifer Stradling

Rosedell Elementary

Cassie Rivera

Santa Clarita Elementary

Scott Cusack

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Shellie Dungan

Tesoro del Valle Elementary

Andrew Rude

Westcreek Academy

Audrey Hatae

Sulphur Springs Union School District

Canyon Springs Community

Jan LaJoice

Fair Oaks Ranch Community

Anne Amling

Golden Oak Community

Debbie Eaton

Leona Cox Community

Jen Twitchell

Mint Canyon Community

Jackie Charrow

Mitchell Community

Emily Fraker

Pinetree Community

Valerie Andrews

Sulphur Springs Community

Katie Calnan

Valley View Community

Kaitlyn Graff

William S. Hart Union High School District

Academy of the Canyons

Robert Walker

Arroyo Seco Jr. High

Heather Coo

Bowman High School

Sheryl Valenzuela

Canyon High School

Steven Rector

Castaic High School

Hannah Mistry

Golden Valley High School

Courtney Straka

Hart High School

Diana De La Maza

La Mesa Jr. High

Shelley Turski

Placerita Jr. High

Elizabeth Leon

Rancho Pico Jr. High

Melinda Wignal

Rio Norte Jr. High

Mitzi Mandel

Saugus High School

Ashley Winkler

Sequoia Charter

Fidel Garcia

Sierra Vista Jr. High

Kathlee Coleman

Valencia High School

Jennifer Burrill

West Ranch High School

Heather Frame

