SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023

In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute.

The SCV Education Foundation carried our theme of “Saluting Our Education Lifesavers” to the SCV 4th of July Parade in Newhall.

In addition, everyone had a blast at the inaugural Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5. Touch-A-Truck is planned to be an annual event.

In 2023, the SCV Education Foundation will bring back the “Bag of Books” and “Read With Me” programs.

This year, we will also be hosting “The Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk” on May 13.

The SCV Education Foundation appreciates the support of its Premier Partners: California Credit Union, JSB Development, PSOMAS and Pocock Brewing Co.

For more information and to offer support visit the SCV Education Foundation.

