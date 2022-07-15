SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall. Designed to improve literacy skills and encourage reading, Bag of Books allows children who have little or no access to books outside school to take home a set of books to read on their own and with family members.

At the beginning of the week, each student will sign out a bag containing four grade-level books. The bag is then returned to the class on Friday. Each week the student will receive a different bag with four new books inside.

Over the course of a school year, students will have an opportunity to read 120 different books. Bag of Books is currently in 85 kindergarten classes, available now to 2,000 students.

Volunteers have been busy stuffing backpacks with new books but supplies have run short. To view the SCV Education Amazon wish list click here.

Donations are also accepted here.

For more information, visit SCV Education Foundation or call (661) 678-0429.

