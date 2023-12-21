SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023

By Joe Satorhelyi and the SCV Education Foundation Team

As 2023 is coming to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on what a big year it has been for the Foundation. It has truly been a year of new beginnings, as we have now fully reinstated all of our programs since they were put on pause in 2020, while also undergoing a change in leadership.

I recently had the honor of becoming the Foundation’s Executive Director following Jackie Hartmann’s retirement in September. Jackie’s passion for increasing educational opportunities for youth across the Santa Clarita Valley paved an amazing path for me to build upon. My first few months with the Foundation have been an exciting, wild ride and I couldn’t be more excited about what the future has in store for this incredible organization.

After a four-year hiatus, we were thrilled with the return of Principal for a Day, once again allowing members of the community a glimpse into the lives of our Valley’s school administrators. Shortly thereafter, we held our 2nd annual Touch a Truck event at Central Park, welcoming families for a fun-filled day of hands-on interaction with specialty vehicles from a variety of professions and interests. Most recently, the Foundation’s grant committee approved 12 teacher innovation grants for the winter grant cycle – totaling over $13,000 – which will be awarded shortly after the first of the year.

On behalf of the entire Foundation staff and Board, we thank you for your continued commitment to our efforts and support for the students, teachers, and schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

I shared only a few recent highlights of the year with you, and there is so much more that resulted from last year; 2023 was a year of accomplishment, good times, and friendships made. Please enjoy the enclosed video.

None of this amazing work could be completed without the generous support of our amazing donors and supporters. We appreciate all donations made to help further our efforts and hope you will consider making a contribution to the SCV Education Foundation before the close of the year. No amount is too small; the gift of a book in a child’s hands only costs a few dollars and may leave a lasting impression that helps shape their future. To make a donation online, please click on the donate button below.

We hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season and I look forward to connecting with you in 2024.

