SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays

After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all Santa Clarita Valley elementary schools.

School Day Café, a program of the SCV School Food Services Agency, serves over 20,000 meals and snacks daily across 37 school sites in the SCV. The agency is a joint powers agreement that includes Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District.

The transition from Styrofoam to sustainable molded fiber trays, has been well received by students and staff according to School Day Café officials.

Unlike Styrofoam, the benefits of the new molded fiber trays made from renewable materials include:

Significantly lower carbon footprint

More biodegradable

Reduce environmental impact

Provide better food presentation

increased thermoregulation to keep food at optimal temperatures

More durable, resulting in fewer food spills.

Along with the new trays, School Day Café has also introduced share carts at schools in partnership with the Salvation Army and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. These carts provide students with a hygienic, controlled way to share excess food, helping to reduce food waste and promote food equity. Students can place unopened items on the cart, allowing others to take what they need. This initiative supports both environmental sustainability and community wellness.

“We’re thrilled to offer these new solutions to our students,” said Alecia Woods, CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency. “Not only are we reducing waste and supporting sustainability, but we’re also encouraging students to take ownership of their food choices and share resources with each other. This is a win for the entire valley.”

For more information about School Day Café, visit www.schooldaycafe.org.

