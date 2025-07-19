header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 19
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Donations
| Friday, Jul 18, 2025
sCV Food Pantry

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is in need of food donations to keep the shelves stocked. In 2024, the SCV Food Pantry had more than 95,000 client visits, averaging over 10,000 client engagements each month.

The SCV Food Pantry currently is in need of: canned meat, beans, rice, soup, canned tomatoes, mac and cheese and canned fruit.

Hygiene supplies are also always welcome.

Summer can be a food desert for pantries.

Donation hours are:

Monday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday 8 a.m.-noon

Wednesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday 8 a.m.-noon

Friday 8 a.m.-noon

Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Sunday Closed

SCV Food Pantry

24133 Railroad Ave.,

Newhall CA 91321

(661) 255-5001

For more information visit www.scvfoodpantry.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Food Pantry in Need of Donations

SCV Food Pantry in Need of Donations
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is in need of food donations to keep the shelves stocked. In 2024, the SCV Food Pantry had more than 95,000 client visits, averaging over 10,000 client engagements each month.
FULL STORY...

Zonta Club of SCV Holds Annual Scholarship Awards Celebration

Zonta Club of SCV Holds Annual Scholarship Awards Celebration
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $16,000 in scholarships and awards at its annual Awards Celebration, held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

July 27: ‘Books & Hikes’ at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

July 27: ‘Books & Hikes’ at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates in collaboration with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will host "Books & Hikes," to discuss Amy Tan's "The Backyard Bird Chronicles," 8 a.m. Sunday, July 27 at the Acorn Amphitheater.
FULL STORY...

July 29: FYI Holds Summer ‘Healthy Meals’ Cooking Classes

July 29: FYI Holds Summer ‘Healthy Meals’ Cooking Classes
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
 Fostering Youth Independence has held two summer “Healthy Meals” cooking classes for local foster youth, the first program of its kind in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis

July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, and in the spirit of his unwavering call to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," will be held on Thursday, July 17. members of Indivisible CA27 and local faith leaders have come together to organize a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," on Thursday, July 17.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
July 23: Regular Meeting of the Hart School District Board of Trustees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, July 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
July 23: Regular Meeting of the Hart School District Board of Trustees
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Donations
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is in need of food donations to keep the shelves stocked. In 2024, the SCV Food Pantry had more than 95,000 client visits, averaging over 10,000 client engagements each month.
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Donations
Three LASD Detectives Killed in Explosion Have Been Identified
With profound sadness and heavy hearts, the Los Angelees County Sheriff's Department have announced the passing of three detectives in the explosion on the morning of Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles: Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Detective Victor Lemus and Detective William Osborn
Three LASD Detectives Killed in Explosion Have Been Identified
County Flags to Fly at Half‑Staff After LASD Training Center Tragedy
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced on Friday, July 18 that all Los Angeles County facilities will lower their flags to half‑staff immediately in honor of the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who lost their lives in the explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
County Flags to Fly at Half‑Staff After LASD Training Center Tragedy
Three LASD Deputies Killed in Explosion at Facility in East Los Angeles
On Friday, July 18, shortly after 7:30 a.m., an explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Biscailuz Training Facility located in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles. Three LASD deputies died in the blast.
Three LASD Deputies Killed in Explosion at Facility in East Los Angeles
Legacy | Birth of a City with Councilman Carl Boyer III
This episode of SCVTV's Legacy series was taped in 2002. Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society speaks with Carl Boyer III, the first chairman of the city of Santa Clarita Formation Committee in 1986. Boyer discusses the effort to form a city and the challenges of setting it up.
Legacy | Birth of a City with Councilman Carl Boyer III
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Annual Scholarship Awards Celebration
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $16,000 in scholarships and awards at its annual Awards Celebration, held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Annual Scholarship Awards Celebration
Valladares Joins Coalition Opposed to Charter School Bill
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she has joined a coalition of lawmakers and concerned parents to urge the rejection of AB 84, which would require increased oversight of charter schools.
Valladares Joins Coalition Opposed to Charter School Bill
COC Board Commits to Build Advanced Technology Center on Valencia Campus
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees took the next steps to move forward with developing the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center at its regular board meeting held on Wednesday, July 16.
COC Board Commits to Build Advanced Technology Center on Valencia Campus
Golden Oak Adult School Fall Semester Registration Now Open
Golden Oak Adult School announced that its fall 2025 semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 18, and online registration is now open for a wide array of courses designed to support career advancement, personal enrichment and academic achievement.
Golden Oak Adult School Fall Semester Registration Now Open
Get Rid of Bulky Items for Free
Green Santa Clarita wants to remind you that, if you have bulky trash items, such as furniture, appliances, tree branches, scrap wood, sod and tires, you can dispose of them for free either by pickup or drop-off, whether your residence is single-family of multi-family.
Get Rid of Bulky Items for Free
Volunteer Hub: Summer Volunteer Opportunities
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
Volunteer Hub: Summer Volunteer Opportunities
July 21-25: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced that daytime lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway, starting Monday, July 21, for pavement rehabilitation.
July 21-25: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
July 27: ‘Books & Hikes’ at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates in collaboration with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will host "Books & Hikes," to discuss Amy Tan's "The Backyard Bird Chronicles," 8 a.m. Sunday, July 27 at the Acorn Amphitheater.
July 27: ‘Books & Hikes’ at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club
The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club
Schiavo’s Legislation Moves Forward in the State Senate
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the State Senate.
Schiavo’s Legislation Moves Forward in the State Senate
Aug. 9: Back to School Bash at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host its Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the lower level of the mall near H&M.
Aug. 9: Back to School Bash at Valencia Town Center
Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is now recruiting for fall interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. and California offices. Whitesides represents the CA-27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced that California's "No Touch" Phone Law is officially in effect.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
July 26: Summer Reading Finale
Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Celebrate a summer of reading and adventure with live performers, music, crafts, story time and more.
July 26: Summer Reading Finale
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.
July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event
SCVNews.com