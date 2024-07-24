SCV Food Pantry in Need of Volunteers

The SCV Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help sort food, stock shelves, fill bags and distribute food to its residents in need Monday through Thursday and Saturday of each week.

Volunteers should be ages 15 and up and wear closed-toe shoes. Masking is also required.

If you have the desire to help others, please join the Pantry’s group of dedicated volunteers. Contact the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry at (661) 255-5001 or info@scvfoodpantry.org.

Volunteer application can be found [here].

For more information, or if you’d like to donate, click [here].

About the Santa Clarita Food Pantry:

The SCV Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Its goal is to meet the current and future hunger needs of the Pantry’s neighbors and to ensure self-sufficiency through active partnerships with other organizations within the SCV community. The organization serves families and individuals who are living in uncertainty, seeking assistance and looking for a better life.

