SCV Food Pantry Resumes Full Operations, Names Interim Executive Director

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced that it has resumed full operations and has returned to regular serving hours.

The SCV Food Pantry is located at 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. Hours for food distribution are:

Monday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday: 2 PM – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. – Noon

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9 a.m. – Noon

Sunday: Closed

“The SCV Food Pantry Board of Directors and volunteers remain steadfast in their commitment to feeding the SCV community and ensuring that families and individuals in need have access to essential food resources,” said SCV Food Pantry Board President Andrew Taban in a press release issued on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

“The Board apologizes for any lack of communication and announcements on our platforms during this period. The organization continues to face challenges gaining access to accounts and necessary systems. Despite these obstacles, the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is grateful to once again serve our community with the dedication and compassion that has defined our mission for over 40 years,” said a statement issued by the SCV Food Pantry board of directors.

To support continuity of operations, the Board has announced the appointment of Peter Warda as Interim Executive Director and Uzoamaka Aniezue as Interim Volunteer and Outreach Director. Both individuals bring valuable experience and a deep commitment to the Pantry’s mission of alleviating hunger in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the SCV Food Pantry has announced a new diaper distribution program. Understanding the critical importance of diapers for families with young children, the Pantry will now be able to provide this essential resource to families in our community alongside food assistance. Parents and guardians can come to the pantry to learn more about the diaper program and how to qualify.

“We are grateful to be back serving our neighbors in need,” said Taban. “Our commitment to this community has never wavered. We appreciate the patience and continued support from our community, volunteers and donors as we work through this transition period.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has been serving the SCV community for over 40 years, providing approximately 10,000 clients with food per month. The organization remains committed to transparency and to serving the SCV community for many years to come.

The SCV Food Pantry is committed to transparency in all activities and business operations. As a 501(c)3 corporation, it maintains CPA-reviewed financial statements and ensures timely tax filings. The SCV Food Pantry has earned a gold star rating with Guidestar.

To donate food drop off hours are:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday: 8 PM – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – Noon

Friday: 8 a.m. – Noon

Saturday: 8 a.m. – Noon

Sunday: Closed

For more information about the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, current serving hours, or to learn how you can support the SCV Food Pantry mission, visit www.scvfoodpantry.org or call (661) 255-5001.

Like this: Like Loading...