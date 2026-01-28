SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall is expected to reopen today, Wednesday, Jan. 28 after its unexpected closure on Monday, Jan. 26, according SCV Food Pantry Board Chair Andrew Taban.

The board has released the following press release concerning reports of conflict with the current SCV Food Pantry Executive Director, Joanne Ainsworth, which resulted in the closure.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in good standing, has been successfully serving our SCV community for over 40 years, providing close to 10,000 meals per month, every month.

On Jan. 1, 2026, the current Board of Directors , a group of dedicated professional and community leaders, each accomplished in their own respective fields, commenced their 2026 term and began requesting certain information and the inspection of certain corporate records in the fulfillment of its fiduciary duties. Those requests have been met with delays and/or refusals.

On Monday, Jan. 26, the SCV Food Pantry Board of Directors found the food pantry unstaffed and were unable to provide food to our SCV community members in need.

The Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry categorically denies it has engaged in any misconduct or wrongdoing whatsoever, but rather, has simply and repeatedly demanded access and answers. The Board of Directors as a whole remains committed to transparency in all matters, including financial, to reassure the community that the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is committed to serving our community for the next 40 years.

We wholeheartedly apologize that we are unable to provide the community in need with necessary services and we hope to resume distribution services on Wednesday Jan. 28, 2026. Please note that we appreciate everyone who volunteers and donates.”

For more information about the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry or to learn how you can support its mission, visit www.scvfoodpantry.org.

