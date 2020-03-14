SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
|
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
|
The Castaic Area Town Council is postponing its special election that was scheduled for Saturday and their monthly meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.
|
College of the Canyons will begin the transition to online learning formats from in-person instruction beginning Monday. This supercedes a previous announcement saying no classes starting Wednesday.
|
The second positive test in the Santa Clarita Valley for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been confirmed by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials Saturday morning.
|
Bella Vida, the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, has implemented changes for the hundreds of high-risk visitors it services daily.
|
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
|
Americans returning from all restricted countries will now be required to travel through one of 13 airports.
|
|
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
|
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of
COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue
ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
|
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
|
Two people were killed in an aircraft crash in Newhall on Friday, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed.
|
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
|
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, pledging to loosen regulations and unlock $50 billion to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
|
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
|
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has announced temporary curbside pickup service for customers with underlying health issues who are avoiding public outings.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation or postponing of their events through March 31 due to concerns about COVID-19.
|
The Valley Industry Association announced cancellations of upcoming events in March and the beginning of April.
|
Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.
|
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an executive order ensuring California public school districts retain state funding even in the event of physical closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
SCV Water has taken proactive steps to protect public health by voluntarily removing 13 of its groundwater wells from service, the agency reported Friday.
|
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
|
In the latest round of local school closures, the Saugus and Hart districts will close all schools starting Monday for three weeks.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.