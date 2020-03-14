[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions
| Saturday, Mar 14, 2020

The SCV Food Pantry issued the following statement Saturday:

 

The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.

Please be patient when visiting us and be kind to your neighbors. We are working hard at meeting the needs of the community.

Please stay tuned for updates as we implement precautionary procedures.

The SCV Food Pantry is located at 24133 Railroad Ave. in Newhall. Food distribution is on a short-term, supplemental, need basis. To donate funds to the Food Pantry, click here.
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19

SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
FULL STORY...

May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life

May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic

Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election
The Castaic Area Town Council is postponing its special election that was scheduled for Saturday and their monthly meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.
COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday
College of the Canyons will begin the transition to online learning formats from in-person instruction beginning Monday. This supercedes a previous announcement saying no classes starting Wednesday.
Henry Mayo Confirms SCV’s 2nd COVID-19 Case
The second positive test in the Santa Clarita Valley for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been confirmed by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials Saturday morning. 
Bella Vida Senior Center Switches from On-Site Lunches to Drive-Thru Meal Service
Bella Vida, the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, has implemented changes for the hundreds of high-risk visitors it services daily. 
Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
Govt. Limits Returning Americans to Certain Airports (LAX is One)
Americans returning from all restricted countries will now be required to travel through one of 13 airports.
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
COVID-19: Santa Clarita City Council Declares Local Emergency
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Plane Crash in Newhall Kills 2
Two people were killed in an aircraft crash in Newhall on Friday, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed.
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
President Declares National Emergency to Combat COVID-19
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, pledging to loosen regulations and unlock $50 billion to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has announced temporary curbside pickup service for customers with underlying health issues who are avoiding public outings.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation or postponing of their events through March 31 due to concerns about COVID-19.
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
The Valley Industry Association announced cancellations of upcoming events in March and the beginning of April.
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.
Newsom Signs Order Ensuring State Funding for Closed Schools
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an executive order ensuring California public school districts retain state funding even in the event of physical closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCV Water Takes More Groundwater Wells Offline Due to Toxic Chemicals
SCV Water has taken proactive steps to protect public health by voluntarily removing 13 of its groundwater wells from service, the agency reported Friday.
SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
In the latest round of local school closures, the Saugus and Hart districts will close all schools starting Monday for three weeks.
