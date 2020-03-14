SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions

The SCV Food Pantry issued the following statement Saturday:

The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.

Please be patient when visiting us and be kind to your neighbors. We are working hard at meeting the needs of the community.

Please stay tuned for updates as we implement precautionary procedures.

The SCV Food Pantry is located at 24133 Railroad Ave. in Newhall. Food distribution is on a short-term, supplemental, need basis. To donate funds to the Food Pantry, click here.