SCV Food Pantry to Host Annual Turkey Drive

Starting on Nov. 20 until Nov. 24, the SCV Food Pantry will hold its annual turkey donation outside of its offices in Newhall.

The food pantry is located at 24133 Railroad Avenue Newhall, CA 91321.

This year, the SCV Food Pantry plans to distribute 150 turkeys. Families in need will also be able to receive other goods such as stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and canned vegetables.

In 2020, a total of 200 turkeys, along with 100 chickens, were distributed with the help of the Santa Clarita Rotary Club. Unfortunately, due to a shortage of turkeys, the Santa Clarita Rotary Club is unable to assist with the drive, but the SCV Food Pantry continues to thank the organization for its invaluable partnership over the years.

The SCV Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Its goal is to meet the current and future hunger needs of our neighbors and to ensure self-sufficiency through active partnerships with other organizations within our community. It serves families and individuals who are living in uncertainty, seeking assistance and looking for a better life

For more information, including how to volunteer or make a donation, please visit https://www.scvfoodpantry.org/, e-mail info@scvfoodpantry.org, or call 661.255.5001.

ABOUT SCV FOOD PANTRY

What began as the Santa Clarita Valley Hunger Coalition in the early 1980’s became the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in 1986. Established as a 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation, the SCV Food Pantry began operating out of the back of a local church. In 1992 the Food Pantry rented the current facility on Railroad Avenue and in 2002 the facility was purchased with bank financing. By 2006 the facility was owned without debt and the increasing demand for services prompted the Food Pantry to begin mobile outreach to Seniors and currently offers food assistance at 8 remote sites. For more information, including how to volunteer or make a donation, please visit https://www.scvfoodpantry.org/, e-mail info@scvfoodpantry.org, or call 661.255.5001.

