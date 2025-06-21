SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.

Albertsons Companies, the parent company of Vons and Pavilions, selected the SCV Food Pantry from among all food pantries in Southern California to receive the makeover.

The makeover will consist of $30,000 worth of upgrades to the existing building location, including new front doors, the demo of the unusable shed in the back and new lighting throughout. Albertson’s has also contracted with an electrician to perform $10,000 worth of electrical upgrades.

The SCV Food Pantry Board of Directors recently kicked off a capital campaign for the building of a new food pantry at the corner of Pine Street and Newhall Avenue in Newhall, near its present site.

To donate to the campaign visit www.scvfoodpantry.org/general-7.

The SCV Food Pantry is also seeking more volunteers.

For information visit www.scvfoodpantry.org/volunteer.

SCV Food Pantry

24133 Railroad Ave.,

Newhall CA 91321

