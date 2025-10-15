SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts

The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.

Should the shutdown continue, local food banks and pantries may experience a surge in need as CalFresh recipients turn to community-based organizations for help. The SCV Food Pantry is preparing to respond but emphasizes that community contributions are essential to sustain its services during this critical time.

“Our mission has always been to make sure no one in Santa Clarita goes hungry,” said Joanne Ainsworth, Executive Director of the SCV Food Pantry. “If CalFresh benefits are disrupted, many families could suddenly find themselves without access to food. We are asking our neighbors to step up and support the Pantry through donations, volunteering, or attending our upcoming events. Every bit of help makes a difference, and assists us in continuing to feed one 10,000 clients a month.”

Andrew Taban, Vice President of the SCV Food Pantry, echoed the call for unity and action, saying, “We have a responsibility to deliver for our community, and that will always be our intent. No matter the challenges we face, the Pantry will continue to stand ready to serve and ensure families in need are cared for.”

The SCV Food Pantry encourages residents to contribute food, funds, or volunteer time. Community members can also support by hosting their own food drives, which helps sustain local hunger relief efforts.

For more information on how to give, visit http://www.scvfoodpantry.org. Together, we can ensure that every neighbor has access to the meals they need.

