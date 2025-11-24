header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 24
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
| Monday, Nov 24, 2025
football-2372422_1280

With all hopes for continuing 2025 Santa Clarita Valley football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.

Saugus (10-3, 4-2)

Make no mistake, the Saugus Centurions had a great season. With 10 wins overall and four in league, Saugus also made the CIF Division 7 playoffs as the third-place team from the Foothill League. Saugus beat Schurr in the first round, 22-19. And the Centurions got past Calabasas 28-27 in the Quarter Finals. But that’s where Saugus’ good times, and ours, stopped rolling.

We congratulate Saugus for its great season, and thank the lads for being the last team “representing.”

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

 

Congratulations are also in order for:

9-2 Valencia, Foothill League champ, which made it to the Division 3 playoffs before losing to eventual finalist Palos Verdes

8-4 Hart, Foothill second  place, which got as far as the Quarter Finals in Division 7 before losing a close one to Palm Springs

3-8 Santa Clarita Christian School, which got to the Quarter Finals of the eight-man Division 2 playoffs

6-5 Trinity Classical Academy, which got to the Quarter Finals of Division 14

 

Thank you all for a great fall, and here’s hoping for even better things next season.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

SCV Football: All Good Things Must End

SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
With all hopes for continuing 2025 SCV football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Volleyball Takes NAIA Opening Round Win

TMU Women’s Volleyball Takes NAIA Opening Round Win
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Texas A&M Texarkana on Saturday, Nov. 22 in The MacArthur Center in four sets to move on to the NAIA Championship Tournament.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends in Idaho

Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends in Idaho
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
The Master's University women's soccer team took another post-season match to a shootout Nov. 22, but in the end it was No. 6 College of Idaho advancing to the final of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship with a 4-1 advantage in PKs.
FULL STORY...

TMU Lady Hoops Falls to Eastern Oregon

TMU Lady Hoops Falls to Eastern Oregon
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
Three players scored in double digits but it was not enough as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 66-58 Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Caldwell Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s XC Finishes Fourth at National Championships

TMU Women’s XC Finishes Fourth at National Championships
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
The Master's University women's cross country team finished in fourth place at the NAIA nationals championships on Friday, Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
As the holiday season gets underway, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists that the simplest way to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving weekend is to buckle up before every trip.
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
With all hopes for continuing 2025 SCV football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
West Ranch Marching High School Band, Colorguard Win SCSBOA Championship
At the first day of band camp in July, Dr. Rod Schueller, West Ranch High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, told his team their main goal should be to strive to get better each day.
West Ranch Marching High School Band, Colorguard Win SCSBOA Championship
SCV Water General Manager Announces Upcoming Retirement
At the regular Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors meeting on Nov. 18, SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone formally announced his upcoming retirement after 10 years of dedicated service.
SCV Water General Manager Announces Upcoming Retirement
Nov. 24-30: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Nov. 30.
Nov. 24-30: Four Productions Filming in SCV
TMU Women’s Volleyball Takes NAIA Opening Round Win
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Texas A&M Texarkana on Saturday, Nov. 22 in The MacArthur Center in four sets to move on to the NAIA Championship Tournament.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Takes NAIA Opening Round Win
Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends in Idaho
The Master's University women's soccer team took another post-season match to a shootout Nov. 22, but in the end it was No. 6 College of Idaho advancing to the final of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship with a 4-1 advantage in PKs.
Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends in Idaho
TMU Lady Hoops Falls to Eastern Oregon
Three players scored in double digits but it was not enough as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 66-58 Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Caldwell Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Lady Hoops Falls to Eastern Oregon
TMU Women’s XC Finishes Fourth at National Championships
The Master's University women's cross country team finished in fourth place at the NAIA nationals championships on Friday, Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.
TMU Women’s XC Finishes Fourth at National Championships
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK's "PL951" High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has long been sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Founded in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction has become one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most respected general contractors, known for its craftsmanship, reliability and commitment to integrity.
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, convened a joint informational hearing at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to walk through updates to the electric vehicle industry.
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Valencia will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
SCVNews.com