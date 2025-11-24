SCV Football: All Good Things Must End

With all hopes for continuing 2025 Santa Clarita Valley football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.

Saugus (10-3, 4-2)

Make no mistake, the Saugus Centurions had a great season. With 10 wins overall and four in league, Saugus also made the CIF Division 7 playoffs as the third-place team from the Foothill League. Saugus beat Schurr in the first round, 22-19. And the Centurions got past Calabasas 28-27 in the Quarter Finals. But that’s where Saugus’ good times, and ours, stopped rolling.

We congratulate Saugus for its great season, and thank the lads for being the last team “representing.”

Congratulations are also in order for:

9-2 Valencia, Foothill League champ, which made it to the Division 3 playoffs before losing to eventual finalist Palos Verdes

8-4 Hart, Foothill second place, which got as far as the Quarter Finals in Division 7 before losing a close one to Palm Springs

3-8 Santa Clarita Christian School, which got to the Quarter Finals of the eight-man Division 2 playoffs

6-5 Trinity Classical Academy, which got to the Quarter Finals of Division 14

Thank you all for a great fall, and here’s hoping for even better things next season.

