header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
| Monday, Oct 6, 2025
Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play. Here we congratulate Hart, Golden Valley and Saugus on wins in the Foothill League and Trinity on a victory in the Cottonwood League. But here we also admit that better minds must be calculating the less obvious league standings. No matter. It will all sort itself out soon.

 

Foothill League

 

Hart (5-2, 3-0)

By virtue of a 63-21 victory over West Ranch on Oct. 3, combined with a Valencia bye week, the Hart Hawks have taken over first place in the Foothill League.

Hart will take on winless Castaic (0-6) on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Hart will be the home team at Canyon High School. Castaic lost to Golden Valley 7-35 on Oct. 2.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

 

Valencia (5-1, 2-0)

The Valencia Vikings had a bye last week, so remain near the top of the league standings, but now behind Hart. If both teams continue their winning ways, this won’t change until they meet on Oct. 24, with Hart’s bye week following that.

Valencia will host 1-6 Canyon on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Canyon lost to Saugus 20-48 on Oct. 3.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

 

Golden Valley (3-4, 2-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies defeated 0-6 Castaic on Oct. 2 by a score of 35-7 to remain at third place in league.

The Grizzlies will have a bye this week, then meet Valencia on Oct. 16.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

 

Saugus (5-2, 1-2)

The Saugus Centurions got back on track Oct. 3 with a 48-20 win over 1-6 Canyon. This moves Saugus up in league to fourth, with the note that Saugus has already played both of the league’s top two teams, while third place Golden Valley still has to play Valencia. Also, Saugus and Golden Valley will meet on Oct. 31.

The Centurions will host 1-5 West Ranch on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. West Ranch lost to Hart 21-63 on Oct. 3.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

 

Canyon (1-6, 1-2 )

Following the team’s only victory this season on Sept. 26, the Canyon Cowboys lost to Saugus on Friday, Oct. 3 by a score of 20-48.

Canyon has no easer task this week, visiting 5-1 Valencia on Friday, Oct. 10 at Valencia High School at 7 p.m. Valencia had a bye last week.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

 

Castaic (0-6, 0-2)

After taking a loss from 3-4 Golden Valley last week by a score of 7-35, the Castaic Coyotes still line up at sixth place in the Foothill League, despite a winless season so far.

Things aren’t likely to get better when Castaic visits 5-2 Hart on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Hart beat West Ranch 63-21 on Oct. 3.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

 

West Ranch (1-5, 0-2)

The West Ranch Wildcats took lumps from 5-2 Hart on Oct. 3, losing 21-63.

The Wildcats will visit a resurgent 5-2 Saugus on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. Saugus knocked off Canyon 48-20 on Oct. 3.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

 

 

Other Local High Schools

 

SCCS (0-6, 0-1)

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals lost to 5-1 Desert Christian on Oct. 4 by a score of 14-26. This puts them at fourth place in the five-team Heritage League (eight-man football).

SCCS’ next game will not be until Oct. 17, against Lancaster Baptist.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

 

Trinity (2-3, 1-0)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights beat the 4-2 Webb Gauls on Oct. 2 by a score of 42-26. This puts them at third in the Cottonwood League.

Trinity will have a home game against the 1-5 Silver Valley Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at College of the Canyons. Silver Valley beat 0-6 Temecula Prep 22-0 on Oct. 3.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

 

College of the Canyons (1-4, 1-1)

After a bye week, the College of the Canyons Cougars will host the 4-1 Fullerton Hornets on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. This will be COC’s homecoming.

Fullerton also had a bye last week, but beat 0-5 Orange Coast 71-12 on Sept. 27.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

SCV Football: All Leagues Underway

SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play.
FULL STORY...

TMUXC Sweeps Individual Titles at Pomona-Pitzer

TMUXC Sweeps Individual Titles at Pomona-Pitzer
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
The Master's University cross country teams took home both individual wins at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Claremont.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Earn Five-Set Road Win

Lady Mustangs Earn Five-Set Road Win
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
The Master's University women's volleyball team was taken to a fifth set by the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks, prevailing in Arizona to get the win on Friday, Oct. 3.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Gets 3-1 Conference Road Win at Glendale

Canyons Gets 3-1 Conference Road Win at Glendale
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
College of the Canyons women's volleyball won its second match in as many outings, taking a 3-1 conference road victory over host Glendale College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten

Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
Friday, Oct 3, 2025
Four different players scored for The Master's University women's soccer team as it defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 5-1 Thursday, Oct. 2 on Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.
Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 8, in open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: Hart Board Public Hearing on Teacher’s Union/District Negotiations
Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles
Get ready for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec. 13: Annual Santa Clarita Kings Day in Los Angeles
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play.
SCV Football: All Leagues Underway
Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event
Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN
Brace yourself for an evening of laughter and loving dysfunction this fall as Resisted Living, a new comedy, takes center stage at The MAIN with performances on the weekends between Oct. 9-19.
Oct. 9-19: ‘Resisted Living’ Brings Mischief, Madness to The MAIN
Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia
Oktoberfest will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, on Thursdays for the month of October beginning Oct. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 9: Oktoberfest Begins at Hyatt Regency Valencia
Oct. 9 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Oct. 10: Teen FanFest Returns With a ‘Symphony of Fandoms’
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites teens to feel the beat at Teen FanFest 2025, Friday, Oct. 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch.
Oct. 10: Teen FanFest Returns With a ‘Symphony of Fandoms’
Ken Striplin | State of the City
Santa Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents.
Ken Striplin | State of the City
West Nile Virus: What Residents Should Know
The Greater Los Angles County Vector Control District has identified mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus in Greater Los Angeles, so is reaching out to share more information about this mosquito-borne disease.
West Nile Virus: What Residents Should Know
TMUXC Sweeps Individual Titles at Pomona-Pitzer
The Master's University cross country teams took home both individual wins at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Claremont.
TMUXC Sweeps Individual Titles at Pomona-Pitzer
Lady Mustangs Earn Five-Set Road Win
The Master's University women's volleyball team was taken to a fifth set by the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks, prevailing in Arizona to get the win on Friday, Oct. 3.
Lady Mustangs Earn Five-Set Road Win
Canyons Gets 3-1 Conference Road Win at Glendale
College of the Canyons women's volleyball won its second match in as many outings, taking a 3-1 conference road victory over host Glendale College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14.
Canyons Gets 3-1 Conference Road Win at Glendale
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Oct. 5: Annual Dixon Duck Dash Benefits Health Care in SCV
The annual Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Duck Dash, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Oct. 5: Annual Dixon Duck Dash Benefits Health Care in SCV
Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans has announced daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation during the week of Oct. 6-10.
Oct. 6-10: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
esidents of the Calgrove/Wiley Canyon area have announced the appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use project to the Santa Clarita City Council for further review.
Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Appealed by Neighbors to City Council
Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), that will bring relief and accountability to California communities.
Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor
Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law
Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites the public to view its newest art exhibit at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old town Newhall, "Highwire Under the Big Top."
Oct. 3-Nov. 2: “Highwire Under the Big Top’ Art Exhibit at SCAA
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
Four different players scored for The Master's University women's soccer team as it defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 5-1 Thursday, Oct. 2 on Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten
SCVNews.com