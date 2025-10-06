SCV Football: All Leagues Underway

Last week both Santa Clarita Christian School and Trinity Classical Academy began league play in football. Thus, all Santa Clarita Valley teams are now in league/conference play. Here we congratulate Hart, Golden Valley and Saugus on wins in the Foothill League and Trinity on a victory in the Cottonwood League. But here we also admit that better minds must be calculating the less obvious league standings. No matter. It will all sort itself out soon.

Foothill League

Hart (5-2, 3-0)

By virtue of a 63-21 victory over West Ranch on Oct. 3, combined with a Valencia bye week, the Hart Hawks have taken over first place in the Foothill League.

Hart will take on winless Castaic (0-6) on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Hart will be the home team at Canyon High School. Castaic lost to Golden Valley 7-35 on Oct. 2.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

Valencia (5-1, 2-0)

The Valencia Vikings had a bye last week, so remain near the top of the league standings, but now behind Hart. If both teams continue their winning ways, this won’t change until they meet on Oct. 24, with Hart’s bye week following that.

Valencia will host 1-6 Canyon on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Canyon lost to Saugus 20-48 on Oct. 3.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

Golden Valley (3-4, 2-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies defeated 0-6 Castaic on Oct. 2 by a score of 35-7 to remain at third place in league.

The Grizzlies will have a bye this week, then meet Valencia on Oct. 16.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

Saugus (5-2, 1-2)

The Saugus Centurions got back on track Oct. 3 with a 48-20 win over 1-6 Canyon. This moves Saugus up in league to fourth, with the note that Saugus has already played both of the league’s top two teams, while third place Golden Valley still has to play Valencia. Also, Saugus and Golden Valley will meet on Oct. 31.

The Centurions will host 1-5 West Ranch on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. West Ranch lost to Hart 21-63 on Oct. 3.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

Canyon (1-6, 1-2 )

Following the team’s only victory this season on Sept. 26, the Canyon Cowboys lost to Saugus on Friday, Oct. 3 by a score of 20-48.

Canyon has no easer task this week, visiting 5-1 Valencia on Friday, Oct. 10 at Valencia High School at 7 p.m. Valencia had a bye last week.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

Castaic (0-6, 0-2)

After taking a loss from 3-4 Golden Valley last week by a score of 7-35, the Castaic Coyotes still line up at sixth place in the Foothill League, despite a winless season so far.

Things aren’t likely to get better when Castaic visits 5-2 Hart on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Hart beat West Ranch 63-21 on Oct. 3.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

West Ranch (1-5, 0-2)

The West Ranch Wildcats took lumps from 5-2 Hart on Oct. 3, losing 21-63.

The Wildcats will visit a resurgent 5-2 Saugus on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. Saugus knocked off Canyon 48-20 on Oct. 3.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

Other Local High Schools

SCCS (0-6, 0-1)

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals lost to 5-1 Desert Christian on Oct. 4 by a score of 14-26. This puts them at fourth place in the five-team Heritage League (eight-man football).

SCCS’ next game will not be until Oct. 17, against Lancaster Baptist.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

Trinity (2-3, 1-0)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights beat the 4-2 Webb Gauls on Oct. 2 by a score of 42-26. This puts them at third in the Cottonwood League.

Trinity will have a home game against the 1-5 Silver Valley Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at College of the Canyons. Silver Valley beat 0-6 Temecula Prep 22-0 on Oct. 3.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

College of the Canyons (1-4, 1-1)

After a bye week, the College of the Canyons Cougars will host the 4-1 Fullerton Hornets on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. This will be COC’s homecoming.

Fullerton also had a bye last week, but beat 0-5 Orange Coast 71-12 on Sept. 27.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

