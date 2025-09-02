SCV Football Finds September

As we head for football in the first week of September, most Santa Clarita Valley teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.

Foothill League

Our seven Foothill League high school football teams finished a second set of non-league games during the Labor Day weekend and the results were mixed.

Valencia

The Valencia Vikings defeated Chaminade 34-20 on Aug. 29, which gives them a tidy 2-0 record so far. On Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Valencia will take on Bishop Amat at home. The Lancers are 1-1 after losing to Oak Hills on Aug. 28 by a score of 10-38.

The game will be played at Valencia High School, located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

Saugus

Things are definitely looking up for the Saugus Centurions, as the team is 2-0 this season after defeating Oak Park 51-19 on Aug, 29. Saugus will next play the Camarillo Scorpions at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. That will be a home game for Saugus, played on the College of the Canyons field. Camarillo is 1-1 after defeating Rio Mesa 22-14 on Aug. 29.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

Hart

The Hart Hawks beat the Burroughs Bears on Aug. 29 by a score of 49-0. That puts Hart at 1-1 for the season. The Hawks will play away at Paraclete on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Spirits are 2-0 on the season after defeating San Marcos 49-0.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

Golden Valley

The Golden Valley Grizzlies are 0-2 after losing to Crespi on Aug. 29 by a score of 16-41. The team will try to change things on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Lancaster. The Eagles are also 0-2 after losing to Newport Harbor 26-42 on Aug. 29.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

Castaic

The Castaic Coyotes lost to the Calabasas Coyotes by a score of 6-47 on Aug. 28. That leaves them at 0-2 on the season. Castaic will play away at San Joaquin Memorial at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. The Panthers are 1-1 after defeating Christian Brothers 27-25 on Aug. 29.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

West Ranch

The West Ranch Wildcats are also at 0-2 on the season after losing to Bishop Diego 6-42 on Aug. 29. West Ranch will next take on Antelope Valley away at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. The Antelopes are 0-1 after losing to St. Genevieve on Aug. 28 by a score of 12-47.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

Canyon

The Canyon Cowboys are another 0-2 team after losing to Buena on Aug. 29 by a score of 30-44. Canyon will next play Kennedy at home on Friday Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. The Cougars are 1-1 on the season after losing to San Pedro 13-52 on Aug. 28.

The game will be played at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

Other Local High Schools

SCCS

Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals’ football is having a rougher ride than last season and currently is 0-2 in the eight-man-football Heritage League after losing to Avalon 12-41 on Aug. 30.

SCCS will play at home against the Mammoth Huskies at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. That home game will be played at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

Trinity

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights lost to the San Fernando Tigers on Aug. 23 6-7. They did not have a game the following week, so stand at 0-1. The Knights next game will be away at Don Bosco Tech at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Tigers are 0-2 after losing to Wilson 0-70 on Aug. 28.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

College of the Canyons

The College of the Canyons Cougars lost to the Southwestern Jaguars on Aug. 30 by a close score of 24-26. Currently at 0-1, the Cougars will play at El Camino on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. The Warriors are 1-0 after defeating Santa Barbara 68-6 on Aug. 30.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

