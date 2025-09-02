header image

S.C.V. History
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
SCV Football Finds September
| Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Saugus's Jacob Farald

As we head for football in the first week of September, most Santa Clarita Valley teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.

 

Foothill League

Our seven Foothill League high school football teams finished a second set of non-league games during the Labor Day weekend and the results were mixed.

 

Valencia

The Valencia Vikings defeated Chaminade 34-20 on Aug. 29, which gives them a tidy 2-0 record so far. On Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Valencia will take on Bishop Amat at home. The Lancers are 1-1 after losing to Oak Hills on Aug. 28 by a score of 10-38.

The game will be played at Valencia High School, located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

 

Saugus

Things are definitely looking up for the Saugus Centurions, as the team is 2-0 this season after defeating Oak Park 51-19 on Aug, 29. Saugus will next play the Camarillo Scorpions at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. That will be a home game for Saugus, played on the College of the Canyons field. Camarillo is 1-1 after defeating Rio Mesa 22-14 on Aug. 29.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

 

Hart

The Hart Hawks beat the Burroughs Bears on Aug. 29 by a score of 49-0. That puts Hart at 1-1 for the season. The Hawks will play away at Paraclete on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Spirits are 2-0 on the season after defeating San Marcos 49-0.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

 

Golden Valley

The Golden Valley Grizzlies are 0-2 after losing to Crespi on Aug. 29 by a score of 16-41. The team will try to change things on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Lancaster. The Eagles are also 0-2 after losing to Newport Harbor 26-42 on Aug. 29.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

 

Castaic

The Castaic Coyotes lost to the Calabasas Coyotes by a score of 6-47 on Aug. 28. That leaves them at 0-2 on the season. Castaic will play away at San Joaquin Memorial at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. The Panthers are 1-1 after defeating Christian Brothers 27-25 on Aug. 29.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

 

West Ranch

The West Ranch Wildcats are also at 0-2 on the season after losing to Bishop Diego 6-42 on Aug. 29. West Ranch will next take on Antelope Valley away at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. The Antelopes are 0-1 after losing to St. Genevieve on Aug. 28 by a score of 12-47.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

 

Canyon

The Canyon Cowboys are another 0-2 team after losing to Buena on Aug. 29 by a score of 30-44. Canyon will next play Kennedy at home on Friday Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. The Cougars are 1-1 on the season after losing to San Pedro 13-52 on Aug. 28.

The game will be played at Canyon High School, 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

 

Other Local High Schools

 

SCCS

Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals’ football is having a rougher ride than last season and currently is 0-2 in the eight-man-football Heritage League after losing to Avalon 12-41 on Aug. 30.

SCCS will play at home against the Mammoth Huskies at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. That home game will be played at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

 

Trinity

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights lost to the San Fernando Tigers on Aug. 23 6-7. They did not have a game the following week, so stand at 0-1. The Knights next game will be away at Don Bosco Tech at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Tigers are 0-2 after losing to Wilson 0-70 on Aug. 28.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

 

College of the Canyons

The College of the Canyons Cougars lost to the Southwestern Jaguars on Aug. 30 by a close score of 24-26. Currently at 0-1, the Cougars will play at El Camino on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. The Warriors are 1-0 after defeating Santa Barbara 68-6 on Aug. 30.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic

TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...

TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC

TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley

Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff

Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
The Master's University women's soccer team fell to 0-2 as the Mustangs where shut out 1-0 by Westcliff on Wednesday, Aug. 27 in Irvine.
FULL STORY...
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCVNews.com