SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs

For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge. And though some of our local teams might want their seasons to end, we carry on with the excitement of five high school teams in the playoffs and College of the Canyons with one conference game remaining.

Foothill League

Valencia (9-1, 6-0)

The Foothill League Champion Valencia Vikings gave Castaic its final lumps of the season on Oct. 31, 63-0. That gives Valencia a shiny 6-0 league record and the opportunity to host the Palos Verdes Sea Kings on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Round 1 of the Division 3 playoffs.

The Kings are 7-3 and 4-1 for second place in the Bay League, beating Mira Costa on Oct. 31 by a score of 18-15.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

Hart (7-3, 5-1)

The Hart Hawks had a bye last week and remain in second place in the Foothill League. That earns them a home game against the Mayfair Monsoons at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Round 1 of the Division 7 playoffs. At this writing the location is shown as Hart High School. That may be incorrect. Be sure to confirm the actual location.

Mayfair is 4-6 overall and 4-1 in the Gateway League for second place. Last week the Monsoons defeated La Mirada 33-17.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

Saugus (8-2, 4-2)

The Saugus Centurions got past Golden Valley 32-29 on Oct. 31 to take over third place in the Foothill League. With that, Saugus will host Schurr in Round 1 of the Division 7 playoffs at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The Schurr Spartans are 7-3 overall and 5-0 at first place in the Almont League. The team defeated Bell Gardens 35-2 on Oct. 31.

At this writing the location for the game is shown as Saugus High School. That is surely incorrect. Please confirm the actual location.

It should be noted that, if both Saugus and Hart keep winning in the Division 7 playoffs, they could meet in the championship on Nov. 28.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

Golden Valley (4-6, 3-3)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies lost to Saugus in a close one on Oct. 31, 29-32. Unfortunately, that puts the Grizzlies at fourth place in the Foothill League, and leaves them out of any playoff opportunities this year.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

Canyon (2-8, 2-4)

The Canyon Cowboys got a second win on the season by defeating West Ranch 34-24 on Oct. 31. Thus, the Cowboys ride to the barn at fifth place in the Foothill League for 2025.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

West Ranch (2-8, 1-5)

The West Ranch Wildcats lost to Canyon on Oct. 31, 24-34 and finish 2025 at sixth place in league.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

Castaic (0-10, 0-6)

The Castaic Coyotes lost to Valencia 0-63 on Oct. 31. That completes a tough, winless 2025 for the team, which ends up in seventh place in league.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

Other Local High Schools

SCCS (2-7, 2-2)

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals lost to Faith Baptist 7-48 on Nov. 1, but the team still finishes Heritage League play at second place and has a playoff game coming.

The Cards will take on Public Safety Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Hart High School in the 8-Man Division II playoffs. The Phoenix are 4-3-1 overall and at 1-3 in the Majestic League for fourth place. The team was hammered by Calvary Baptist 72-20 on Oct. 30.

Hart High is located at 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

Trinity (5-4, 4-1)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights lost to Santa Rosa Academy 14-35 on Oct. 30 to land at second place in the Cottonwood League. This earns a Division 14 playoff game against the Gabrielino Eagles on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The Eagles are 7-3, 4-2 and second in the Mission Valley League. The team lost to El Monte 14-42 on Oct. 31.

The game will be played at Trinity Classical Academy, 28310 Kelly Johnson Parkway, Valencia, CA, 91355.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

College of the Canyons (3-6, 3-3)

The College of the Canyons Cougars lost to conference-leading and 9-0 Goldenwest on Nov. 1 by a score of 14-58. Currently, the Cougars reside at fourth place in conference.

Canyons will have its final conference game at home on Saturday, Nov. 8 at noon against Bakersfield College (4-5, 2-4), which is just below COC in the conference standings. A win would put a nice end to a less-than-stellar season.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

