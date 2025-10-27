SCV Football: Foothill Champ Decided, Leagues Winding Down

Santa Clarita Valley football had another successful weekend Oct. 23-25, with six victories overall. Winners included College of the Canyons, Trinity, SCCS, Saugus and Golden Valley. But the big news was Valencia defeating Hart for the Foothill League Championship.

Except for College of the Canyons, all leagues have their final games this weekend, and some standings could change, especially considering some games will be played on Halloween. Bwwaa-ha-ha.

Foothill League

Valencia (8-1, 5-0)

The Valencia Vikings silenced any doubters on Oct. 24, defeating Hart 38-7. Hart, now 5-1 in league, had been holding first place, but Valencia now has a lock on it. Hart is done with league play and Valencia has one more game. However, by virtue of its victory over Hart in head-to-head competition, Valencia holds onto first even should it fall to 5-1 in league.

Valencia will be the visitor on its own field on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. when it meets 0-9 Castaic for that final league game. Castaic lost to Saugus 19-48 on Oct. 24.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

Hart (7-3, 5-1)

The Hart Hawks’ grip on first place in the Foothill League slipped away on Oct. 24 with a 7-38 loss to Valencia. Valencia takes first place at 5-0 regardless of what happens in the Vikings’ final game this week. Hart is done with league play and will remain solidly in second place in league with, surely, postseason play to come.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

Golden Valley (4-5, 3-2)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies defeated West Ranch 43-28 on Oct. 24 to pick up a third league win and remain in third place.

The big game this week is Golden Valley visiting 7-2 Saugus at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31 at College of the Canyons. Saugus (also 3-2 in league) defeated Castaic 48-19 on Oct. 24, so this game will decide which team locks-in third place, with playoff implications.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

Saugus (7-2, 3-2)

The Saugus Centurions beat 0-9 Castaic on Oct. 24 by a score of 48-19. This keeps Saugus at fourth place in league at 3-2. However, Saugus hosts third place Golden Valley, also 3-2 in league, on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at COC. The winner will put the lock on third place, and the post-season play that might bring. Golden Valley defeated West Ranch last week 43-28.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

Canyon (1-8, 1-4)

The Canyon Cowboys had a bye last week and slip ahead of West Ranch in league as the Wildcats lost to Golden Valley 28-43. Canyon hosts West Ranch on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. to sort that out and try to cap off the season with a second victory.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

West Ranch (2-7, 1-4)

The West Ranch Wildcats lost to Golden Valley last week 28-43. Thus, the Cats sit at sixth place in league at 1-4, behind 1-4 Canyon, which had a bye last week. The two teams meet this Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Canyon is the home team.

Finishing the season with a win will be important to both teams. The masks will come off and league order revealed.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

Castaic (0-9, 0-5)

The Castaic Coyotes lost to 7-2 Saugus on Oct. 24 by a score of 19-48.

The prospects for the Coyotes’ final league game being the team’s first win are dim, as Castaic hosts 8-1 and league champ Valencia on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. on Valencia’s field. Valencia defeated Hart 38-7 on Oct. 24. But, hey, it will be Halloween, so spooky things could happen.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

Other Local High Schools

SCCS (2-6, 2-1)

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals beat 1-5 Milken 34-28 on Oct. 23. This puts the Cards at third place in the eight-man Heritage League.

SCCS will host 6-1 Faith Baptist at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Hart High School and will be the final league game for both teams.

The Contenders lead the Heritage League at 3-0 and defeated Desert Christian on Oct. 24 by a score of 62-0. By comparison, SCCS previously lost to Desert Christian 12-26.

Hart High School is located at 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

Trinity (5-3, 4-0)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights defeated 0-9 Temecula Prep on Oct. 23 by a score of 41-7.

Now 4-0 in the Cottonwood League and in first place, Trinity will host the Santa Rosa Academy Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 30. at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at College of the Canyons.

The Rangers are 7-2 overall and 3-1 in league, at second place, so this final league game should be a good one. Santa Rosa lost to Webb 24-51 last week. By comparison, Trinity previously defeated Webb 42-26.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

College of the Canyons (3-5, 3-2)

The College of the Canyons Cougars picked up a third win on the season last week, getting past 0-8 Orange Coast College on Oct. 25 by a score of 20-19. But a win is a win and that puts the Cougars at 3-2 in conference, at fourth place.

With two conference games left to play, this week will be a challenge. COC visits 8-0, 5-0 Golden West, currently leading the league and a 27-19 victor over third place Cerritos last week. The game will start at noon on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The Golden West College football stadium is on the campus at 15744 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach, CA 92647.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

