SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game

The Santa Clarita Valley did well last week in football with six wins overall, including Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, SCCS, Trinity and COC. But the big news is the big battle to come this week when Hart meets Valencia for the Foothill League Championship.

Foothill League

Hart (7-2, 5-0)

The Hart Hawks defeated 1-8 Canyon 42-6 on Oct. 17 to maintain a hold on first place in the Foothill League.

This week will show whether that hold will become a lock, as Hart plays its final 2025 Foothill League game against 7-1, 4-0 Valencia. With a win, Hart would be the undisputed champion. If Valencia wins, the Vikings will take over first place with one league game to go. Hart will be the visitor at Valencia High School on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

Valencia (7-1, 4-0)

The Valencia Vikings beat 3-5 Golden Valley on Oct. 16 by a score of 35-7 to reach 4-0 in league and set up a big clash with 5-0 Hart to determine the outright Foothill League champion.

If Valencia wins the head-to-head game, it will move into sole possession of first place in league with one game against currently-0-8 Castaic left to play on Oct. 31. But even if Valencia then loses to Castaic, with identical 5-1 league records, by virtue of the head-to-head victory, Valencia would take the top spot over Hart. Of course, if Hart beats Valencia, Hart is league champion.

Valencia hosts Hart on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

Golden Valley (3-5, 2-2)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies lost to Valencia 7-35 on Oct. 16, slipping to 2-2 in league. The Grizzlies still statistically maintain third place, just ahead of 2-2 Saugus. That meeting will occur on Oct. 31.

Golden Valley visits 2-6 West Ranch on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. West Ranch got by 0-8 Castaic on Oct. 17 by a score of 21-19.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

Saugus (6-2, 2-2)

The Saugus Centurions had a bye last week to remain at 2-2 in league.

Saugus will host 0-8 Castaic on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. on the Canyon High field. Castaic lost to West Ranch on Oct. 17 by a score of 19-21.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

West Ranch (2-6, 1-3)

The West Ranch Wildcats got by 0-8 Castaic on Oct. 17 by a score of 21-19. That gives West Ranch its first league win and second win of the season, and moves the Wildcats up two spots in league.

West Ranch will be the home team against 3-5 Golden Valley at College of the Canyons at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24. Golden Valley lost to Valencia 7-35 on Oct. 16.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

Canyon (1-8, 1-4)

The Canyon Cowboys lost to Hart 6-42 on Oct. 17, which dropped the team a spot in league.

Canyon will have a bye this week, giving it some time to prepare for the final league game against West Ranch on Oct. 31.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

Castaic (0-8, 0-4))

The Castaic Coyotes came close to getting a win on Oct. 17, but West Ranch prevailed 21-19.

This week Castaic will take on 6-2 Saugus. Saugus will be the home team at Canyon High on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Saugus had a bye last week.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

Other Local High Schools

SCCS (1-6, 1-1)

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals enjoyed a 56-26 win over 4-3 Lancaster Baptist on Oct. 17. That puts the Cardinals at third place in the eight-man Heritage League.

The Cardinals will visit the 1-4 Milken Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23. The game will be played at Birmingham Community High School.

Birmingham High is located at 17000 Haynes St., Van Nuys, CA 91406.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

Trinity (4-3, 3-0)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights beat 2-6 Riverside Prep 36-31 on Oct. 17 to reach 3-0 in the Cottonwood League and second place.

Trinity visits 0-8 Temecula Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23. Temecula Prep lost to Webb 0-48 on Oct. 17.

Temecula Prep High School is located at 35777 Abelia St., Winchester, CA 92596.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

College of the Canyons (2-5, 2-2)

College of the Canyons got by 2-5 East Los Angeles 14-10 on Oct. 18 for the Cougars’ second win overall and second league win.

COC will host 0-7 Orange Coast College on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. This might be an opportunity for the Cougars to pick up a third win on the season.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

Like this: Like Loading...