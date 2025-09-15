header image

S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
SCV Football: Foothill League Teed Up
| Monday, Sep 15, 2025
Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

 

Santa Clarita Valley football teams improved a bit this past week, with four winners out of nine games played. All those winners were from the Foothill League, against non-league opponents. But the Foothill League begins play this Friday, Sept. 19, so local cheers and tears are guaranteed.

 

Foothill League

 

Saugus

After walloping Hueneme (1-3) on Sept. 11 by a score of 46-0, the Saugus Centurions head into the first Foothill League contest with an impressive 4-0 record. Saugus will take on Hart on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. Hart is 2-2 on the season and will be the home team.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

 

Valencia

The Valencia Vikings (3-1) returned to winning ways on Sept. 12, defeating 3-1 Paraclete 47-44. Valencia will play West Ranch on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. on the Valencia High School field. Even so, West Ranch will be the home team. The Wildcats are 1-3 on the season so far.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

 

Hart

The Hart Hawks are 2-2 after defeating Heritage Christian on Sept. 12 by a score of 49-34. Hart will be the home team at College of the Canyons when the Hawks meet Saugus (4-0) on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

 

Golden Valley

The Golden Valley Grizzlies finally got a win and improved to 1-3 after defeating South Pasadena (1-3) 34-13 on Sept. 12. The Grizzlies will take on struggling 0-4 Canyon on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Golden Valley will be the home team, though the game will be played at Canyon High School.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

 

West Ranch

The West Ranch Wildcats are 1-3 after losing to 4-0 Thousand Oaks 15-49 on Sept. 11. West Ranch will the home team against Valencia (3-1) at Valencia High School on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Valencia defeated 3-1 Paraclete on Sept. 12.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

 

Castaic

The Castaic Coyotes dropped to 0-4 on the season after being shut out again. This time it was by the 3-0 Dominguez Dons by a score of 0-45 on Sept. 12. The Coyotes will get the opportunity to reenergize with a bye this week. (Remember, the Foothill League has an odd number of teams.)

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

 

Canyon

The Canyon Cowboys are having a tough time at 0-4 after losing to powerful 4-0 Crespi 0-58 on Sept. 12. The good news is that Canyon’s opponent on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. on the Canyon home field will be 1-3 Golden Valley. The bad news is that the Grizzlies got the win last week, so may be riding high. Also, Golden Valley will be the home team at Canyon.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

 

Other Local High Schools

 

SCCS

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (eight-man football) are 0-3 so far after losing to Mammoth on Sept. 5 by a score of 28-56. The team did not have a game last week.

SCCS will play at home against the Fresno Christian Eagles (4-0) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Eagles defeated Branson (1-2) 56-14 on Sept. 13.

The game will be played at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.

Heritage League play will begin for SCCS on Oct. 4.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

 

Trinity

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights are 1-2 after losing to 1-2 Gahr on Sept. 11 by a score of 21-33.

Trinity will next play away at Calvary Chapel (currently 4-0) on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Cottonwood League Play for Trinity Classical Academy begins Oct. 2.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

 

College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons football (0-3) lost another close game last week, this time to Riverside City College (2-1) on Sept. 13 by a score of 54-57. In fact, all three of the Cougar’s games so far have been close. The total differential from three games is only nine points. Is a turnaround coming?

COC will kick off its conference schedule this Saturday, Sept. 20 at noon at home against the Pasadena City College Lancers, who are 2-1 after defeating Palomar (1-2) 24-23 last week in another close game.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule
