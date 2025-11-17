SCV Football: Saugus Stands Alone

As of last Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita Valley still had four high school football teams in action, extending their seasons by battling through the playoffs. But, unfortunately, three of those teams came up short that weekend. Saugus, however, won its playoff game, and so football lives on in the SCV.

Foothill League Teams

Saugus (10-2, 4-2)

The Saugus Centurions defeated the 6-6 Calabasas Coyotes on Nov. 14 in a close one 28-27. That’s two weeks in a row that Saugus has pulled through a playoff nail-biter, and that earns the Centurions the opportunity to visit the 8-4 Apple Valley Sun Devils on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Semi Finals of the Division 7 playoffs. Apple Valley got by 6-6 Victor Valley 28-20 last week, avenging a Sept. 12 loss to the Jackrabbits that also had a one-score difference.

The game will be played at Apple Valley High School, 11837 Navajo Rd., Apple Valley, CA 92308.

Hart (8-4, 5-1)

The Hart Hawks traveled to 11-1 Palm Springs High School last Friday in the Division 7 Quarter Finals and fought hard in a close game. However, Palm Springs prevailed with a late, Hart-breaking touchdown and two-point conversion to win 22-21.

That ends the Hawks’ season, but it was a very good one.

Other Local High Schools

SCCS (3-8, 2-2)

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals lost to the 4-7 Cate Rams on Nov. 15 by a score of 6-15 in the Quarter Finals of the Division 2, 8-Man Football playoffs.

Though there weren’t a lot of wins this season, the Cards are to be congratulated.

Trinity (6-5, 4-1)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights lost to the 6-6 Pioneer Titans by a score of 6-14 on Nov. 15. That ends a five-win season in the Quarter Finals of the Division 14 playoffs. Not too bad.

