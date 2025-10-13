header image

October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Santa Clarita Valley football had three expected winners in Foothill League football last week, Hart, Valencia and Saugus and Golden Valley had a bye, so the league standings didn’t change. However, Saugus is poised for a rise that only statistical twists seem to be preventing now. Additionally, Trinity won in the Cottonwood League.

 

Foothill League

 

Hart (6-2, 4-0)

The Hart Hawks defeated 0-7 Castaic on Oct. 10 by a score of 49-0. This keeps Hart at first place in league. Only Valancia seems to be in a position to challenge Hart for it.

Hart will play at 1-7 Canyon on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Canyon lost to Valencia 3-55 last week.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

 

Valencia (6-1, 3-0)

The Valencia Vikings beat 1-7 Canyon last week by a score of 55-3. Valencia is still statistically in second place, but Valencia and Hart will clash on Oct. 24 for what seems will be a championship-deciding battle.

Valencia will be the visitor against 3-4 Golden Valley on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. on the Canyon High field.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

 

Golden Valley (3-4, 2-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies had a bye last week and remain at third place in league.

This week the Grizzlies host 6-1 Valencia at Canyon High at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. Valencia is fresh off pounding Canyon 55-3.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

 

Saugus (6-2, 2-2)

The Saugus Centurions beat 1-6 West Ranch convincingly on Oct. 10, 54-6. However, at 2-2 in league, Saugus is still listed in fourth place.

Saugus has a bye this week and third-place Golden Valley plays second-place and 6-1 Valencia. You do the math.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

 

Canyon (1-7, 1-3 )

With only one league win so far, the Canyon Cowboys still rank fifth in the Foothill League. Canyon lost to Valencia last week 3-55, and things probably won’t get better against 6-2 Hart this week. Hart took care of winless Castaic last week 49-0.

Canyon will host Hart on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

 

Castaic (0-7, 0-3)

The Castaic Coyotes lost to Hart last week 0-49. They are winless on the season, yet still listed in sixth place in league.

Castaic will clash with seventh place West Ranch (1-6) on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., so the picture should become a bit clearer. Castaic will be the home team on the Valencia High field.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

 

West Ranch (1-6, 0-3)

The West Ranch Wildcats lost to 6-2 Saugus last week 6-54. The Wildcats have a non-league win this season, but are 0-3 in league and ranked below 0-3-in-league Castaic.

The two teams meet this Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on the Valencia High field, so a more obvious sorting is in order. Castaic will be the home team.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

 

 

Other Local High Schools

 

SCCS (0-6, 0-1)

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals had a bye last week, so remain at fourth place in the Heritage League (eight-man football).

On Friday, Oct. 17, SCCS will play away at 4-2 Lancaster Baptist at 7 p.m. Lancaster lost to 5-1 Faith Baptist on Oct. 10, 6-42.

Lancaster Baptist plays its home football games on the multi-purpose field at West Coast Baptist College, 4010 E. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, CA 93535.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

 

Trinity (3-3, 2-0)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights got by 1-6 Silver Valley 39-36 on Oct. 10.  This puts them at second in the Cottonwood League.

Trinity will play 2-5 Riverside Prep away on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Riverside Preparatory High School Is located at 19900 National Trails Highway, Oro Grande, CA 92368.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

 

College of the Canyons (1-5, 1-2)

The College of the Canyons Cougars lost to 5-1 Fullerton by a score of 10-20 on Oct. 9.

COC will play the East Los Angeles College Huskies away at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Huskies are fresh off a 34-7 win over 0-6 Orange Coast, but are 2-4 overall, and may represent an opportunity for the Cougars to get back in the win column.

The game will be played at Weingart Stadium, on the East Los Angeles College campus, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller

Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
In an epic battle that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 Saturday, Oct. 11 in a huge conference match up in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian

TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master's University men's soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch

Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master's University women's soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss

Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss
Friday, Oct 10, 2025
One goal scored with 3:24 to play was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 9, 1-0 in Mesa, Ariz.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com