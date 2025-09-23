SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’

One of the good things about Foothill League football games is that, each week, there should be three winners among our Santa Clarita Valley high school teams. The flip side of that, unfortunately, is that there should also be three losers. Yes, ties are possible, but that would just muddy-up the playoff picture at season’s end, so we turn a blind eye to the possibility.

This week we congratulate Hart, Valencia and Golden Valley on their Sept. 19 wins. We also congratulate College of the Canyons on its first football win of the season on Sept. 20.

Foothill League

Valencia

The Valencia Vikings are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league after beating 1-4 West Ranch on Sept. 19 48-0.

The Vikings will host 4-1 Saugus on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Saugus lost to 3-2 Hart on Sept. 19 by a score of 35-46.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

Hart

The Hart Hawks are 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league after beating 4-1 Saugus 46-35 on Sept. 19.

Hart will host 2-3 Golden Valley on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. Golden Valley defeated 0-5 Canyon 14-10 on Sept. 19.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

Golden Valley

The Golden Valley Grizzlies improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in league after defeating 0-5 Canyon on Sept. 19 by a score of 14-10.

Golden Valley will play 3-2 Hart on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. Hart will be the home team. Hart beat 4-1 Saugus 46-35 on Sept. 19.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

Saugus

The Saugus Centurions slipped to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in league play after losing to 3-2 Hart 35-46 on Sept. 19.

Saugus will have another tough test this week when it takes on 4-1 Valencia away at Valencia High School on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. The Vikings defeated 1-4 West Ranch 48-0 on Sept. 19.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

West Ranch

The West Ranch Wildcats are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league after losing to 4-1 Valencia 0-48 on Sept. 19.

The Wildcats will have a bye week this week to help them prepare for Hart on Oct. 3.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

Castaic

The Castaic Coyotes held at 0-4 on the season and 0-0 in league with a bye last week.

Castaic will take on 0-5 Canyon on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Castaic will be the home team. Canyon lost to Golden Valley 10-14 on Sept. 19.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

Canyon

The Canyon Cowboys are having a tough season so far at 0-5 and 0-1 after losing to 2-3 Golden Valley on Sept. 19 by a score of 10-14.

Canyon will play 0-4, 0-0 Castaic on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. The game will be at Canyon High School but Castaic will be the home team. Barring a flavorless tie, one of these teams will win its first game of the season.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

Other Local High Schools

SCCS

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (eight-man football) are 0-4 after losing to 5-0 Fresno Christian on Sept. 20 by a score of 32-68.

SCCS will play away against the 2-1 Chadwick Dolphins on Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Chadwick defeated 0-4 Animo Robinson 46-6 on Sept. 19.

Heritage League play will begin for SCCS on Oct. 4.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

Trinity

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights are holding at 1-2 as the team has had two bye weeks in a row.

Trinity will next play away against the 4-0 Calvary Chapel Eagles on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Calvary also had a bye last week.

Cottonwood League Play for Trinity Classical Academy begins Oct. 2.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons football (now 1-3) finally turned things around with a 20-14 win over 2-2 Pasadena City College on Sept. 20. This starts the Cougars off at 1-0 in conference play.

COC will next play away at Cerritos College on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The Falcons are 3-1 after punching out 0-4 Orange Coast College 68-0 on Sept. 20.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

