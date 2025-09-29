SCV Football: Victories Scarce

Except for a couple local teams, and the occasional breakthrough, this football season is a bit less “victorious” than we are used to in the Santa Clarita Valley. Valencia and Hart should be feeling proud and Canyon got its first “W” last week, but we hope for more.

Foothill League

Valencia (5-1, 2-0)

The Valencia Vikings beat 4-2 Saugus 55-14 on Sept. 26, which puts Valencia at the top of the Foothill League at 2-0. Valencia has a bye this week, so can’t slip far from its perch no matter who else gets a win.

Hart (4-2, 2-0)

The Hart Hawks beat 2-4 Golden Valley 40-28 on Sept. 26. This also puts Hart at 2-0 in league. With a victory over 1-4 West Ranch on Oct. 3, and Valencia having a bye this week, Hart could take over the league’s top spot.

West Ranch will be the home team when the game takes place at Valencia High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

Golden Valley (2-4, 1-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies lost to 4-2 Hart 28-40 on Sept. 26. That gives Golden Valley a 1-1 league record, good enough for third place at this point.

The Grizzlies will host 0-5 Castaic on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Castaic lost to Canyon last week 0-42.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

Canyon (1-5, 1-1)

Canyon got its first win of the season on Sept. 26 over 0-5 Castaic. And the Cowboys did it emphatically, at 42-0.

On that high, Canyon must now face 4-2 Saugus on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at home. Saugus should be spoiling for a fight after back-to-back losses to the league’s top two teams.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

Castaic (0-5, 0-1)

The Castaic Coyotes lost to Canyon 0-42 on Sept. 26. Castaic has yet to win a game this season, but only has one league loss at this point.

Castaic will be the visiting team against 2-4 Golden Valley on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School. Golden Valley lost to 4-2 Hart 20-48 last week.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

West Ranch (1-4, 0-1)

The West Ranch Wildcats had a bye last week, so only have one league game on record so far. West Ranch will host 4-2 Hart on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School. Hart defeated 2-4 Golden Valley last week 48-20.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

Saugus (4-2, 0-2)

The Saugus Centurions lost to 5-1 Valencia 14-55 on Sept. 26. That is only Saugus’ second loss of the season. Unfortunately, after meeting the two teams leading the Foothill League, that puts Saugus at 0-2 in league and at the bottom. However, the Centurions have four non-league wins and might rise fast from this point on.

Though Canyon should be riding high with its first win last week, 42-0 over Castaic, the Cowboys may be the first team to feel Saugus’ wrath. Canyon will host Saugus on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

Other Local High Schools

SCCS (0-5, 0-1)

Playing eight-man football, Santa Clarita Christian School lost to 3-1 Chadwick on Sept. 26 by a score of 14-54.

Winless on the season so far, the SCCS Cardinals will begin Heritage League play away against the Desert Christian Knights at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. Desert Christian is 4-1 and defeated 0-5 Desert High School 55-14 on Sept. 26.

The game will be played at Lancaster High School, 44701 32nd St. West, Lancaster, CA 93534.

Trinity (1-3, 0-0)

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights lost to 5-0 Calvary Chapel 14-33 on Sept. 27.

Trinity will begin Cottonwood League play away against the 4-1 Webb Gauls on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Webb lost to 2-4 Riverside Prep 8-18 on Sept. 26.

The game will be at Webb High School, 1175 W. Baseline Rd., Claremont, CA 91711.

College of the Canyons (1-4, 1-1)

The College of the Canyons Cougars lost to 4-1 Cerritos 13-34 on Sept. 27. That leaves COC at 1-1 in conference play.

With an extra week to prepare, the Cougars hope to double the wins on Thursday, Oct. 9 at home against 4-1 Fullerton. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

