SCV Fourth of July Parade Announces Trophy Winners

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade started promptly at 9 a.m. with thousands of spectators lining the parade route which began at the Newhall roundabout and continued down Main Street to Lyons Avenue then turned onto Orchard Village and continued to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio.
The parade featured nearly 90 entries and took about two hours to travel the route.
The parade rebroadcast will be available throughout the weekend on SCVTV.com and on Spectrum channel 20, AT&T U-verse channel 99 and streaming services Roku and Apple TV. The rebroadcast will be available beginning a 6 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
A panel of judges evaluated each entry as it passed the judges’ viewing stand on Main Street.
2025 SCV Fourth of July Parade Winners
Sweepstakes Award
Outlaw Jeep Ladies of SoCal
Best of Theme
Vietnam Veterans of America #355
Best Decorated
Fil-Am Association of SCV
Car or Motorcycle Club
First place: Outlaw Jeep Ladies of SoCal
Second place: Home is Where the (C)HART Is
Third place: SCV VW Club
Club or Fraternal Float
First place: Santa Clarita Republicans
Second place: SFV Marine Corps League 1277
Third place: Stonewall Democratic Club
Color Guard
First place: Vietnam Veterans of America #355
Second place: California Rangers
Third place: L.A. Commandery No. 9 Knights Templar
Commercial Float
First place: SCV Farmers Markets
Second place: Surface Busters
Third place: Newhall Escrow Co.
Doo-Dah/Just for Fun
First place: Dome Sweet Dome
Second place: Placerita Canyon Property Owners Assn.
Third place: SCV Historical Society
High School Band, Drill or Flag Team
First place: Canyon H.S. Cheer
Second place: Saugus H.S. cheer
Third place: West Ranch Drum Line
Noncommercial Float Under 17
First place: Newhall Scout Troop 609
Second place: Hart High Football and Cheer
Third place: Wm. S. Hart Baseball and Softball
Noncommercial Float Over 17
First place: Fil-Am Association of SCV
Second place: Canyon Theatre Guild
Third place: S.C. Wildcats Football and Cheer
Religious Float
First place: Freedom’s Way Baptist Church
Second place: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Third place: Berean Baptist Family Fellowship
Specialized Vehicle (Single)
First place: LASD and Sheriff Luna
Second place: Derek & Debbie Smith
Youth Group (Non-Float)
First place: Cub Scouts Pack 40
Second place: Dance Studio 84
Third place: Empire Dance Center
For more information visit SCVParade.com.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.