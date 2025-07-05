SCV Fourth of July Parade Announces Trophy Winners

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade started promptly at 9 a.m. with thousands of spectators lining the parade route which began at the Newhall roundabout and continued down Main Street to Lyons Avenue then turned onto Orchard Village and continued to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio.

The parade featured nearly 90 entries and took about two hours to travel the route.

The parade rebroadcast will be available throughout the weekend on SCVTV.com and on Spectrum channel 20, AT&T U-verse channel 99 and streaming services Roku and Apple TV. The rebroadcast will be available beginning a 6 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

A panel of judges evaluated each entry as it passed the judges’ viewing stand on Main Street.

2025 SCV Fourth of July Parade Winners

Sweepstakes Award

Outlaw Jeep Ladies of SoCal

Best of Theme

Vietnam Veterans of America #355

Best Decorated

Fil-Am Association of SCV

Car or Motorcycle Club

First place: Outlaw Jeep Ladies of SoCal

Second place: Home is Where the (C)HART Is

Third place: SCV VW Club

Club or Fraternal Float

First place: Santa Clarita Republicans

Second place: SFV Marine Corps League 1277

Third place: Stonewall Democratic Club

Color Guard

First place: Vietnam Veterans of America #355

Second place: California Rangers

Third place: L.A. Commandery No. 9 Knights Templar

Commercial Float

First place: SCV Farmers Markets

Second place: Surface Busters

Third place: Newhall Escrow Co.

Doo-Dah/Just for Fun

First place: Dome Sweet Dome

Second place: Placerita Canyon Property Owners Assn.

Third place: SCV Historical Society

High School Band, Drill or Flag Team

First place: Canyon H.S. Cheer

Second place: Saugus H.S. cheer

Third place: West Ranch Drum Line

Noncommercial Float Under 17

First place: Newhall Scout Troop 609

Second place: Hart High Football and Cheer

Third place: Wm. S. Hart Baseball and Softball

Noncommercial Float Over 17

First place: Fil-Am Association of SCV

Second place: Canyon Theatre Guild

Third place: S.C. Wildcats Football and Cheer

Religious Float

First place: Freedom’s Way Baptist Church

Second place: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Third place: Berean Baptist Family Fellowship

Specialized Vehicle (Single)

First place: LASD and Sheriff Luna

Second place: Derek & Debbie Smith

Youth Group (Non-Float)

First place: Cub Scouts Pack 40

Second place: Dance Studio 84

Third place: Empire Dance Center

For more information visit SCVParade.com.

