header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 25
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
SCV Girl Scout Troop 582 Celebrates Bridging Ceremony
| Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Troop 582
Sitting from left to right: Pampoose Shia, Yunha Song and Ella Fernandez. Standing from left to right: Gunther Shia, Clara Pope, Jacqueline Peters, Kaylee Samuels, Kaya Hunter, Sarah Song, Edna Dimataga-Fernandez


Eight fourth graders from Girl Scout Troop 582 bridged from Brownies to Juniors at a special ceremony attended by family and friends and Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, the keynote speaker.

The bridging event took place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Stevenson Ranch Library. Each girl scout crossed a makeshift bridge of brown and green balloons. Weste congratulated Troop 582 on their achievements and commended them for making an impact on the community in just five short months.

Congratulations to the Girl Scouts of Troop 582: Ella Fernandez, Kaya Hunter, Jacqueline Peters, Clara Pope, Kaylee Samuels, Pampoose Shia, Sarah Song and Yunha Song.

Girl Scout Troop 582 is led by Valencia residents, Edna Dimataga-Fernandez and Gunther Shia. The troop started with a handful of girl scouts from Valencia Valley Elementary School. By May 2022, the troop had representation from three elementary schools in Newhall School District including Valencia Valley, Stevenson Ranch and Peachland Avenue Elementary Schools.

Many of the girls in the troop were looking forward to joining a girl scout troop back when they were in second grade, but since in-person gatherings were prohibited due to the pandemic and girl scout activities were limited to Zoom meetings, there was no incentive to start a troop back then.

Since the indoor mask mandate was lifted in mid-March of this year, it was the perfect time to start a brand new troop!

It all began when Dimataga-Fernandez and Shia attended a Girl Scout orientation meeting in April 2022. Both of their daughters were third graders at Valencia Valley Elementary School and since many of the established troops were not accepting new girl scouts, they were encouraged to start a new troop.

Dimataga-Fernandez and Shia had no idea that they would leave that orientation meeting as Troop Leaders, but they stepped up and decided to work together. After all, their daughters were so eager to become girl scouts. A third parent, Joo Hyung Ha, who also had fraternal twin daughters attending Valencia Valley Elementary, became the troop treasurer.

Considering all of the obstacles these past two years, Troop 582 was determined to achieve a lot as Brownie Girl Scouts before leveling up to Juniors in October 2022.

“Just because these girls were only Brownies for five months doesn’t mean they can’t accomplish a lot and do meaningful things in the community,” said Troop Leader Dimataga-Fernandez. “In fact, during our first troop meeting, we hit the ground running by working on a special project for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Our Brownie troop created 19 handmade posters for the nurses. This was for their Nurses Day celebration on May 11.”

Renee León at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation ensured that the posters were hung at each of the hospital’s nursing units. It was heartwarming to see pictures of the nurses holding up posters created by the troop.

“Giving back and paying it forward is so important. Our troop felt a sense of accomplishment when they saw how their acts of kindness made the nurses so happy. And, of course, we are so grateful for our nurses. They were there for our community when covid-19 hit,” said Dimataga-Fernandez.

Within five months of forming, the troop leaders held bi-monthly events for the Brownie girl scouts. In addition, workshops were organized so that the girls could earn up to three Brownie Badges before their September bridging ceremony.

The Space Adventure Badge was the first badge the troop earned. The timing was perfect since a total lunar eclipse was set to happen the evening of May 15. The troop met at Valencia Valley Park and participated in the Lunar Eclipse workshop. Each girl scout got to see the lunar eclipse through a huge telescope which was pretty amazing.

The First Aid Badge was the second Brownie badge they earned. Barbara Barnes, a registered nurse who is also a Valencia resident, taught the girls first aid basics, including what to do in an emergency, from calling 911 to treating burns. They also learned how to perform the Heimlich maneuver on others and on themselves. It was definitely an informative and important workshop.

The third badge was the Fair Play Brownie Badge. The troop met at Valencia Valley Park in mid-August and the girls learned all about teamwork. Since the troop consisted of girl scouts from three different schools, the girls learned to play as a team during several rounds of “tug of war”. They also participated in “the egg game” where they were paired up and carried a raw egg on a paper towel across the park. It was a fun way to earn their third Brownie badge.

The troop also engaged in some fun and educational activities including going on a tour of Old Town Newhall Library where they were introduced to the Summer Reading Program. The girls obtained a library card, browsed through books, and even had the opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes. They were super excited to see how the book sorter machine works, thanks to the Children’s Services Librarian. After the tour, the girls hung out at Pops Artisanal Creamery on Main Street for a special treat.

A fun troop activity in July was the “Color Me Mine Scout Party” on Town Center Drive. The girls took a tour of the kiln room and learned about the firing and glazing process. The best part was each girl scout was also able to paint a ceramic piece and create art out of modeling clay. Plus, they got to earn an exclusive Color Me Mine Scout patch.

According to Dimataga-Fernandez, the girl scout troop also learned about leadership and public speaking which are very important life skills to have. She further emphasized that it was very important to have Weste attend their bridging event.

“Having a female mayor present at the ceremony teaches our girls that women can hold positions of power. Mayor Weste inspired each of our girl scouts to be leaders in the community and beyond,” said Dimataga-Fernandez.

Now that the girls are at the next level of their Girl Scouting journey, they are committed to helping more people including non-profit organizations in Santa Clarita. The girls realize that serving in the community makes the world a better place.

In 2023, the troop looks forward to finally selling Girl Scout Cookies during cookie season, an important fundraiser for their troop. Since their troop didn’t form till April of this year, the troop wasn’t able to sell cookies in 2022.

In addition, the girls are eager to participate in the City of Santa Clarita’s 4th of July Parade with Weste.

It is an exciting time to be a girl scout. For more information about the troop, please visit their Facebook page @GirlScoutsTroop582. If you have a fourth-grader interested in joining Girl Scout Troop 582, please contact Troop Leader, Dimataga-Fernandez at (818) 730-8366.

Troop 585 with Weste

Celebrating with Girl Scout Troop 582, Mayor Laurene Weste
poses with the troop at the Sept. 24 bridging ceremony in Stevenson Ranch Library.

Henry Mayo Nurses Troop 582

Nurses at Henry Mayo Hospital posing with the Nurses Day
Poster created by Troop 582.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall

‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
The Santa Clarita Artists Association's colorful wall mural on its gallery building at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall will be featured in the CBS television show "S.W.A.T."
FULL STORY...

SCV Girl Scout Troop 582 Celebrates Bridging Ceremony

SCV Girl Scout Troop 582 Celebrates Bridging Ceremony
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Eight fourth graders from Girl Scout Troop 582 bridged from Brownies to Juniors at a special ceremony attended by family and friends and Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, the keynote speaker.
FULL STORY...

ALLBRiGHT 16th Paint-It-Forward Benefits Domestic Violence Safe House

ALLBRiGHT 16th Paint-It-Forward Benefits Domestic Violence Safe House
Monday, Oct 24, 2022
The worn, peeling paint on a domestic violence safe house in the Santa Clarita Valley was completely replaced in only six hours by a team of volunteers from ALLBRiGHT Painting on Saturday, Oct. 15.
FULL STORY...

Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center

Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Child & Family Center announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the Board of Directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as their new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 30: Finish The Ride, Finish The Run – Halloween

Oct. 30: Finish The Ride, Finish The Run – Halloween
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Finish The Ride and Finish The Run -- Halloween will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall
The Santa Clarita Artists Association's colorful wall mural on its gallery building at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall will be featured in the CBS television show "S.W.A.T."
‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall
SCV Girl Scout Troop 582 Celebrates Bridging Ceremony
Eight fourth graders from Girl Scout Troop 582 bridged from Brownies to Juniors at a special ceremony attended by family and friends and Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, the keynote speaker.
SCV Girl Scout Troop 582 Celebrates Bridging Ceremony
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
ALLBRiGHT 16th Paint-It-Forward Benefits Domestic Violence Safe House
The worn, peeling paint on a domestic violence safe house in the Santa Clarita Valley was completely replaced in only six hours by a team of volunteers from ALLBRiGHT Painting on Saturday, Oct. 15.
ALLBRiGHT 16th Paint-It-Forward Benefits Domestic Violence Safe House
Monday COVID Roundup: 2,598 New Cases, 28 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 2,598 New Cases, 28 Deaths Since Saturday
Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure
CDE Releases 2022 California School Testing Scores
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
CDE Releases 2022 California School Testing Scores
Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
Oct. 26: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government followed by a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus Takeda Science Center, room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Oct. 26: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Santa Clarita Transit Installs Solar-powered Info Systems
Residents and visitors traveling throughout the City of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops.
Santa Clarita Transit Installs Solar-powered Info Systems
Oct. 25: Saugus School District Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: Saugus School District Board Meeting
Oct. 28: Trick or Treat Village at L.A. County Parks in SCV
Join Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season as they transform the parks into haunted houses of horror!
Oct. 28: Trick or Treat Village at L.A. County Parks in SCV
‘The Real Love Boat’ Unites New Cast With Original Actors
"The Love Boat….promises something for everyone…" proved true as the cast members from the original scripted TV show “The Love Boat” met with the hosts of CBS’s romantic adventure dating show “The Real Love Boat,” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell and "The Real Love Boat" crew.
‘The Real Love Boat’ Unites New Cast With Original Actors
County Inspector General Releases Report Card on LASD Reforms
Max Huntsman, Los Angeles County Inspector General, has issued a report from the Office of Inspector General entitled "Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2022."
County Inspector General Releases Report Card on LASD Reforms
Nov. 20: The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event
The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”
Nov. 20: The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event
Nov. 11-13: Veteran’s Weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran's Weekend Nov. 11-13.
Nov. 11-13: Veteran’s Weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center
Child & Family Center announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the Board of Directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as their new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014.
Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children's Museum.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1,017 New Cases, 14 New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,017 new cases countywide and 30 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1,017 New Cases, 14 New Deaths
City Ranked in Top Five Percent by State Auditor, Retains ‘AAA’ Rating
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top five percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
City Ranked in Top Five Percent by State Auditor, Retains ‘AAA’ Rating
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: