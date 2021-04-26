SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members

The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.

The Committee provides the SCV-GSA with insight and expertise on various social, cultural and economic issues impacting groundwater management in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Committee advises the SCV-GSA board on decisions and policies such as sustainable management criteria and implementation.

The openings are for a community-at-large member and small and medium groundwater pumpers in the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin.

The Committee is comprised of members representing various perspectives in the Subbasin, including agriculture, business and environmental interests.

The Committee was formed in 2019 to express the interests of the stakeholder groups they represent while also considering other viewpoints and working toward a consensus.

The SCV-GSA was formed as a result of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act

(SGMA), which requires local water agencies to manage groundwater resources and prevent over-pumping.

By January 2022, the SCV-GSA will develop a Groundwater Sustainability Plan tailored to the

resources and needs within the community to maintain and improve resource management where necessary.

The goal is to achieve sustainable groundwater management within 20 years. Candidates may visit scvgsa.org to apply.

The application period will remain open until the positions are filled.

