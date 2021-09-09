SCV High School Football Week Four Preview

The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.

Here is the schedule for week four football:

Valencia (1-0) vs Rancho Cucamonga (1-1)

The Valencia Vikings are scheduled to play the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rancho Cucamonga. The Vikings are coming off a 42-20 victory against Notre Dame, pushing them to be ranked 35th in the state. The Cougars are coming off a 62-21 loss to Norco.

The Vikings were led by their senior quarterback Tyler Voss, who finished the game with 386 total yards and six touchdowns. Senior wide receiver and cornerback Duhron Goodman finished the day with three receiving touchdowns and an interception.

The Vikings will look to get to two wins in a row on the season against the Cougars.

Saugus (3-0) vs Simi Valley (3-0)

The Saugus Centurions are scheduled to play the Simi Valley Pioneers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Simi Valley. The Centurions are coming off a 10-7 victory against Camarillo, marking their ninth win in a row dating back to the 2019 season and pushing their state rank to 55. The Pioneers are coming off a 51-7 win against Calabasas, pushing their state rank to 58.

The Centurions were led last week by their junior quarterback Sebastian Dallaire, who finished the game with 124 passing yards and one touchdown. Dallaire’s lone touchdown was thrown to wide receiver Aj Goodman, who finished the day with three catches for 59 yards.

The Centurions will look to continue their hot streak against the Pioneers.

Golden Valley (1-0) vs Rio Mesa (0-2)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies are scheduled to play the Rio Mesa Spartans on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canyon. The Grizzlies’ last game against Quartz Hill was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Quartz Hill team. Rio Mesa is coming off a 42-7 loss to St. Bonaventure.

Grizzlies quarterback Jaxson Miner is coming off a 171-yard passing game with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions with running back Jared Giles coming off a 102-yard rushing game to go along with his two touchdowns against the Burbank Bulldogs. The Grizzlies’ defense proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, forcing Bulldogs quarterback Dylan Robinson to throw three interceptions during the game.

Canyon (1-1) vs Palmdale (1-1)

The Canyon Cowboys are scheduled to play the Palmdale Falcons on Friday at 7 p.m. at Palmdale. The Cowboys are coming off a 28-16 win against Royal while Palmdale is coming off a 27-7 loss to Oak Hills.

The Cowboys were led by their senior quarterback Landon Naasz, who finished the game with 120 yards on eight completions to go along with his three touchdowns. On defense, outside linebacker Pedro Najera led the team with eight total tackles.

Hart (1-1) vs Moorpark (0-3)

The Hart Indians are scheduled to face the Moorpark Musketeers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Moorpark High School. The Indians are coming off a bye week, but in their last match came up with a 61-12 victory against Granada Hills Charter while Moorpark still searches for its first win of the season after a 50-0 loss to Saugus High School.

The Indians’ defense proved once again to outmatch their opponent, holding Granada Hills to zero points in the first half and shutting them out in the fourth quarter. Indians quarterback Tim Larkins finished the day with four touchdowns and running back Donovan Dunn finished with three rushing touchdowns.

West Ranch (2-1) vs Pacifica (0-2)

The West Ranch Wildcats are scheduled to face the Pacifica Tritons on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia. The Wildcats are coming off a 32-6 win against Antelope Valley. The Tritons are coming off a 13-6 loss to Westlake.

The Wildcats were led by their junior quarterback Ryan Staub, who finished the day with 305 passing yards to go along with his two touchdowns and 21 rushing yards. Senior running back Ike Sibal finished with 57 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Dylan Cotti finished with six catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Trinity Classical Academy (1-1) vs South Gate (3-0)

The Trinity Classical Knights are scheduled to play against the South Gate Rams on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity. The Knights are coming off a bye week, but in their last match came up with a 64-0 victory against Duarte. The Rams are coming off a 40-21 victory against Grant.

The Knights’ senior quarterback Will Jackson finished with 87 total yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Nick Parrinello finished with three rushes for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights will look to end the Rams’ win streak on Friday.

Santa Clarita Christian (0-1) vs Grace Brethren (1-1)

The Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals are scheduled to play against the Grace Brethren Lancers on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Brethren. The Cardinals are coming off a 40-6 loss to Flintridge Prep. The Lancers are coming off a 50-21 loss to Cate.

The Cardinals only gave up 15 yards on the ground, but allowed 230 yards through the air and gave up six touchdowns in the loss. The Cardinals were led by junior wide receiver Carter Aispuro with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown and sophomore linebacker Jude Patton with seven tackles, which include a sack and two tackles for loss.

Castaic (0-1) vs Adelanto (0-2)

The Castaic Coyotes are scheduled to play the Adelanto Saints on Friday at 7 p.m. at Adelanto. The Coyotes are coming off a bye week, but lost their previous game 44-35 to Villa Park. The Saints are coming off a 50-0 loss to highland.

Coyotes sophomore quarterback Tyler Soles threw for 183 yards and one touchdown to go along with his 79 rushing yards with two touchdowns against Villa Park. Junior wide receiver Davis Cruz caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Anthony Martinez finished with three catches for 39 yards and ran for 60 yards on 11 carries and finished with one touchdown and one two-point conversion.

The Coyotes will look to get their first win of the season against the Lancers.

