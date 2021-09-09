header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 9
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
Aj Goodman
Saugus player Aj Goodman (21) outruns a group of pursuing Cararollo defenders to score a touchdown during the first quarter of Friday's game at COC. September 03, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.

Here is the schedule for week four football:

Valencia (1-0) vs Rancho Cucamonga (1-1)

The Valencia Vikings are scheduled to play the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rancho Cucamonga. The Vikings are coming off a 42-20 victory against Notre Dame, pushing them to be ranked 35th in the state. The Cougars are coming off a 62-21 loss to Norco.

The Vikings were led by their senior quarterback Tyler Voss, who finished the game with 386 total yards and six touchdowns. Senior wide receiver and cornerback Duhron Goodman finished the day with three receiving touchdowns and an interception.

The Vikings will look to get to two wins in a row on the season against the Cougars.

Saugus (3-0) vs Simi Valley (3-0)

The Saugus Centurions are scheduled to play the Simi Valley Pioneers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Simi Valley. The Centurions are coming off a 10-7 victory against Camarillo, marking their ninth win in a row dating back to the 2019 season and pushing their state rank to 55. The Pioneers are coming off a 51-7 win against Calabasas, pushing their state rank to 58.

The Centurions were led last week by their junior quarterback Sebastian Dallaire, who finished the game with 124 passing yards and one touchdown. Dallaire’s lone touchdown was thrown to wide receiver Aj Goodman, who finished the day with three catches for 59 yards.

The Centurions will look to continue their hot streak against the Pioneers.

Golden Valley (1-0) vs Rio Mesa (0-2)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies are scheduled to play the Rio Mesa Spartans on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canyon. The Grizzlies’ last game against Quartz Hill was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Quartz Hill team. Rio Mesa is coming off a 42-7 loss to St. Bonaventure.

Grizzlies quarterback Jaxson Miner is coming off a 171-yard passing game with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions with running back Jared Giles coming off a 102-yard rushing game to go along with his two touchdowns against the Burbank Bulldogs. The Grizzlies’ defense proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, forcing Bulldogs quarterback Dylan Robinson to throw three interceptions during the game.

Canyon (1-1) vs Palmdale (1-1)

The Canyon Cowboys are scheduled to play the Palmdale Falcons on Friday at 7 p.m. at Palmdale. The Cowboys are coming off a 28-16 win against Royal while Palmdale is coming off a 27-7 loss to Oak Hills.

Corbett Mcdaniel

Canyon’s Corbett Mcdaniel (34) sprints ahead of pursuing St. Genevive player during Friday’s game. August 27, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The Cowboys were led by their senior quarterback Landon Naasz, who finished the game with 120 yards on eight completions to go along with his three touchdowns. On defense, outside linebacker Pedro Najera led the team with eight total tackles.

Hart (1-1) vs Moorpark (0-3)

The Hart Indians are scheduled to face the Moorpark Musketeers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Moorpark High School. The Indians are coming off a bye week, but in their last match came up with a 61-12 victory against Granada Hills Charter while Moorpark still searches for its first win of the season after a 50-0 loss to Saugus High School.

The Indians’ defense proved once again to outmatch their opponent, holding Granada Hills to zero points in the first half and shutting them out in the fourth quarter. Indians quarterback Tim Larkins finished the day with four touchdowns and running back Donovan Dunn finished with three rushing touchdowns.

West Ranch (2-1) vs Pacifica (0-2)

The West Ranch Wildcats are scheduled to face the Pacifica Tritons on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia. The Wildcats are coming off a 32-6 win against Antelope Valley. The Tritons are coming off a 13-6 loss to Westlake.

The Wildcats were led by their junior quarterback Ryan Staub, who finished the day with 305 passing yards to go along with his two touchdowns and 21 rushing yards. Senior running back Ike Sibal finished with 57 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Dylan Cotti finished with six catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Trinity Classical Academy (1-1) vs South Gate (3-0)

The Trinity Classical Knights are scheduled to play against the South Gate Rams on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity. The Knights are coming off a bye week, but in their last match came up with a 64-0 victory against Duarte. The Rams are coming off a 40-21 victory against Grant.

Nick Parrinello

Trinity Classical Academy running back Nick Parrinello runs during practice. 081121. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Knights’ senior quarterback Will Jackson finished with 87 total yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Nick Parrinello finished with three rushes for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights will look to end the Rams’ win streak on Friday.

Santa Clarita Christian (0-1) vs Grace Brethren (1-1)

The Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals are scheduled to play against the Grace Brethren Lancers on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Brethren. The Cardinals are coming off a 40-6 loss to Flintridge Prep. The Lancers are coming off a 50-21 loss to Cate.

The Cardinals only gave up 15 yards on the ground, but allowed 230 yards through the air and gave up six touchdowns in the loss. The Cardinals were led by junior wide receiver Carter Aispuro with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown and sophomore linebacker Jude Patton with seven tackles, which include a sack and two tackles for loss.

Castaic (0-1) vs Adelanto (0-2)

The Castaic Coyotes are scheduled to play the Adelanto Saints on Friday at 7 p.m. at Adelanto. The Coyotes are coming off a bye week, but lost their previous game 44-35 to Villa Park. The Saints are coming off a 50-0 loss to highland.

Coyotes sophomore quarterback Tyler Soles threw for 183 yards and one touchdown to go along with his 79 rushing yards with two touchdowns against Villa Park. Junior wide receiver Davis Cruz caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Anthony Martinez finished with three catches for 39 yards and ran for 60 yards on 11 carries and finished with one touchdown and one two-point conversion.

The Coyotes will look to get their first win of the season against the Lancers.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

SCV High School Football Week Four Preview

SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
FULL STORY...

Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational

Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season. 
FULL STORY...

Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener

Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
FULL STORY...

SCV High School Football Week Three Preview

SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
FULL STORY...

COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return

COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch Fall programming for all ages.
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency.
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 3:00 p.m.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps
As it begins its second year of operation, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will soon boast a number of new features for mountain bike riders to explore.
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season. 
Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
WalletHub released a study Wednesday identifying states that are having the most successful recoveries.
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance. 
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.  
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines, Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines, Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
%d bloggers like this: