September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Tyler Voss
Valencia High quarterback Tyler Voss (11). Dan Watson/the Signal

 

We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School). Regardless, the season continues rolling as we get into September football.

Here are the matchups for the upcoming week.

Valencia vs. Notre Dame

The Valencia Vikings will open up their season at home in the powerhouse matchup versus the Notre Dame Knights (1-1) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Valencia High School. Both schools are currently ranked in the top 150 high school football teams in the state, with the Vikings being ranked No. 39 and, despite the Knights losing their last matchup to JSerra Catholic, 20-0, being ranked No. 140.

The Vikings are coming off a season finishing 4-1 in the Foothill League, good enough for second place in the league but also marking the first time in 11 seasons they did not win the league title, after losing to Saugus 21-7 in the final game of the season. The Knights are coming off a 2-3 season, finishing fourth in the Mission League.

The Vikings will look to senior Zamondre Merriweather, a wide receiver and safety who’s ranked among the top 50 players in the state, and senior Tyler Voss, quarterback who finished with 1,350 total yards of offense and 10 total touchdowns last season, to start their season off right heading into the 2021 campaign.

Saugus vs. Camarillo

The Saugus Centurions (2-0), who are currently ranked No. 63 in the state, will look to keep their season perfect and win their ninth game in a row dating back to the 2019 season against the Camarillo Scorpions (1-0). The Centurions have kept their past two opponents scoreless and have won by a combined 85-0 after a 50-0 victory against Moorpark High School. The Scorpions’ first and only win of the season so far came in a 20-7 victory against Hart High School.

Saugus Football

The Saugus High School football team prepares for the 2021 season. August 09, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Centurions quarterback Sebastain Dallaire is coming off a 193-yard passing game with one touchdown while also contributing 93 yards on the ground with three more touchdowns. The Centurions’ defenders were also on point, only allowing five first downs the entire game, which included a 3.5-sack game by linebacker Dylan Hampsten and a three-sack game by linebacker Matthew Stirwalt.

The Centurions are scheduled to play the Scorpions at home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

Canyon vs. Royal

The Canyon Cowboys (0-1) are scheduled to play the Royal Highlanders (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Royal High School. The Cowboys are still searching for their first win of the season after a 28-0 loss to St. Genevieve. The Highlanders are coming off a 7-3 victory against Moorpark High School.

The Cowboys tried to hang in there, but St. Genevieve’s rushing attack proved too much, finishing the day with three rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys will look to turn their season around against the Highlanders.

West Ranch vs. Antelope Valley

The West Ranch Wildcats (1-1) are scheduled to play the Antelope Valley Antelopes (0-1) on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Antelope Valley. The Wildcats are coming off the game of the week, beating Buena 45-31 for their first win of the season. The Antelopes are coming off a 40-0 loss to Oak Hills.

Ryan Staub

Quarteback Ryan Staub during practice at West Ranch 081121. Dan Watson/The Signal

Wildcats quarterback Ryan Staub had himself a day, finishing with 237 passing yards with three passing touchdowns while also finishing with 49 rushing yards to go along with his two rushing touchdowns. Wildcats wide receiver and cornerback Maverick Diaz hauled in two touchdowns of his own on three catches for 53 yards, and was also able to make noise on defense, grabbing one interception.

The Wildcats will look to keep their offensive momentum going against the Antelopes.

Trinity vs. South Gate

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (1-1) are scheduled to face the South Gate Rams (2-0) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity. The Knights are coming off a 64-0 victory versus Duarte while the Rams have won two games in a row, including a 49-0 victory over Bernstein in their last game.

Knights quarterbacks Will Jackson and Noah Visconti are coming off a combined 149 yard passing night with three total touchdowns, with Jackson also accounting for a rushing touchdown of his own. Knights defensive end Tanner Moore accounted for a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a sack on the day, doing it all for the defense.

The Knights will look to cool down the Rams this Friday.

Santa Clarita Christian School vs. Flintridge Prep

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals will open up their season on the road against the Flintridge Prep Wolves on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Flintridge Prep. Flintridge Prep will also be playing its first game of the season.

The Cardinals are the only eight-man freelance team in Santa Clarita but are looking to silence the doubters with their 13-man roster and showing they are ready to compete until the very end. Key returners senior left guard and defensive lineman Tommy Patton, and junior wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker Carter Aispuro will look to make an immediate impact for the team.

Castaic vs. Lancaster

The Castaic Coyotes (0-1) will play their home opener against the Lancaster Eagles on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Castaic. The Coyotes are coming off a 44-35 loss to Villa Park.

Castaic Football

The Castaic High School football team prepares for the 2021 season. August 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Coyotes quarterback Tyler Soles finished the day with 183 passing yards with one passing touchdown to go along with his 79 rushing yards on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns. Coyotes running back Anthony Martinez caught three passes for 39 yards and rushed for 60 yards with one rushing touchdown and one two-point conversion. The Coyotes finished the day with 344 total yards of offense.

Despite the loss, the Coyotes will look to keep their offensive momentum going against the Eagles.

Golden Valley/Hart High School

Golden Valley’s game scheduled for this Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs Quartz Hill has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue with Quartz Hill. Golden Valley is still searching for another game to play this week.

Hart is currently on a bye week this week. Their next game will be played next Friday against Moorpark at 7:00 p.m. at Moorpark High School.

COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return

COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
FULL STORY...

Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets

Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game

Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Battle to 1-1 Draw Against Moorpark in Season Opener

Cougars Battle to 1-1 Draw Against Moorpark in Season Opener
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. County Dips for Second Straight Week; SCV Cases Total 33,969
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 43 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,969 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379.
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas.
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.
SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau began investigating the alleged sexual assault of an adult female that occurred in April of this year at “Massage Plus Healing” in the city of Santa Clarita.
Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration is set for Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, youth drug abuse is a high-profile public health concern that is on the rise.
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
The women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause,” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved a declaration that would allow the board to abruptly pause meetings and continue them later in an online format should the live, in-person meetings become too disruptive.
Supes Approve Barger’s Motion to Strengthen Victims Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, that will strengthen services and protections provided to victims of crime in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Class Project Grant
California Credit Union encourages Los Angeles county teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.
DMV Announces Extension of Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
SACRAMENTO – Commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and Nov.  30, 2021, are automatically extended through Nov. 30, 2021, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Thursday.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed  38 new deaths and 2,277 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,843 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
With Labor day weekend coming soon Caltrans is offering drivers some tips to deal with the extra traffic.
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” on Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community.  
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
The Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county's homelessness commission, Tuesday.
