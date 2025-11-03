SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds

As fall arrives, cooler weather and seasonal rains bring new challenges for keeping mosquitoes away. Greater LA Vector Control advises that rain barrels, roof gutters and outdoor drains are especially vulnerable this time of year as they fill with standing water, fallen leaves and debris.

These conditions provide the perfect environment for mosquitoes to lay eggs and multiply in Santa Clarita Valley backyards.

Stagnant water and leaves in roof gutters can create breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Taking a few preventive steps now can make a big difference:

Regularly clean gutters and yard drains to keep water flowing and prevent clogs.

Install stainless steel mesh (at least 1/16 inch) over drains to block mosquitoes from getting in.

Use collected rainwater right away. Properly seal rain barrels with tight-fitting lids and cover all openings with a fine stainless steel mesh screen (at least 1/16 inch) to allow water collection while keeping mosquitoes out.

Screening and maintaining these areas not only reduces the risk of mosquito breeding but also protects your family, pets, and neighbors from bites and potential mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile Virus.

Like this: Like Loading...