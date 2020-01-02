SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories

The Trinity Classical Academy girls hoops team defeated Boron High School 41-26 in the Arvin Tournament in Bakersfield on Saturday.

Trinity Towns led the team in scoring with 18 points and have five rebounds, Riley Spector has nine points and four rebounds and Lily Caddow has five points.

Katie Brown, Oliva Leathers and Tori Fay combined to score nine points.

In the second game of the day for the Knights, they defeated Lone Pine 42-35.

Towns led the team with 14, Caddow followed with 10, and Spector nine.

Brown finished with four points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the win.

The Knights improve to 7-9 overall in the season and have won six of the last seven.

Saugus 64, Bakersfield 54 (Boys hoops)

Adrian McIntyre 23 points, five rebounds and four steals, Nate Perez 15 points and six rebounds and Stephen Tampus had 10 points and four assists.

Camron Nale finished with six points and seven rebounds, while Davis White chipped in with eight points and four rebounds.