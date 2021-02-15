SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 15, 2021

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station’s social media.

Here’s more from a Facebook post just after noon on Monday:

“Our station is currently mourning the loss of one of our own. It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25-year veteran with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School.

“Deputy Romo was a great partner, family man and friend. He always managed to bring spirit to the station with a smile and positive attitude, as well as took pride in providing security to students. Aside from being a school resource officer, Deputy Romo also assisted with our station’s off road team.

“He will be greatly missed, and always remembered. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Thank you, sir, for your service; we got it from here.

“Deputy Pedro Romo E.O.W. 02/14/21.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...