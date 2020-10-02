header image

October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
| Friday, Oct 2, 2020
route 91
Route 91 shooting survivor Brittany Maldonado signs a Vegas Stronger banner just outside of the venue on the first anniversary of the October 1, 2017 shooting in Las Vegas. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

 

A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.

Susan Owen, the managing partner at OPO Law Firm in Valencia, said the firm represented more than 100 clients in the suit, which involved some of the victims from the Santa Clarita Valley.

“I am hoping that this provides some significance to the victims and will provide some closure for them,” Owen said over a phone call with The Signal on Thursday. “While (MGM Resorts International) did not admit liability, they agreed to pay that amount — keeping in mind that the majority of those funds are coming from insurance, and then a small portion is coming from MGM directly.”

The shooting, which occurred on Oct. 1, 2017, left 58 people dead and injured more than 850 people at the open-air concert.

The shooter, Stephen Paddock, 64, fired upon the crowd below for 10 minutes from the Mandalay Bay hotel room he rented before killing himself.

The victims would be receiving their transfer of funds, based on their level of participation in the settlement, within the next 30 days, Owen said.

“I have very close friends who were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, so of course I was involved immediately,” Owen said. “This is a total settlement involving all of the defendants who were originally named … this is the end of the road.”

The settlement, Owen said, may be able to bring at least some closure for the victims, but she also is aware that post-traumatic stress disorder lasts forever for those involved and the families of those who died.

“This was a heartbreaking event, and the experience that I had with our clients changed me forever, and will no doubt have changed them forever,” Owen said. “And I hope this brings further awareness that mental and emotional injuries can be significant.”
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Saugus High School social studies teacher Jim Klipfel has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the county’s office of education (LACOE), representing the best of the profession in the state’s largest honors competition for K-12 educators.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,240 SCV Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Bring SCV Total to 63
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,240 SCV Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Bring SCV Total to 63
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Saugus High School social studies teacher Jim Klipfel has been named a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year by the county’s office of education (LACOE), representing the best of the profession in the state’s largest honors competition for K-12 educators.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,240 SCV Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Bring SCV Total to 63
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,240 SCV Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Bring SCV Total to 63
Santa Clarita Park Playgrounds to Reopen Friday
Children and families in Santa Clarita will soon be able to do what they love most once more – play on playgrounds at the City’s 35 parks.
Santa Clarita Park Playgrounds to Reopen Friday
L.A. County Announces Reopening Timeline for Shopping Malls, Nail Salons
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
L.A. County Announces Reopening Timeline for Shopping Malls, Nail Salons
Conservationists Sue to Invalidate Centennial Project’s Environmental Impact Report
(CN) — A planned major development in northern Los Angeles County is either the most studied section of land in the region or a biologically diverse and undeveloped area that will see massive change when homes and traffic start to pour in over the next 20 years.
Conservationists Sue to Invalidate Centennial Project’s Environmental Impact Report
Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Join The MAIN for the Arts Virtual Symposium 2020, as a part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “ARTober” celebration.
Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Oct. 2: Zonta Club’s Virtual Workshop ‘Life During COVID-19’
A virtual workshop titled, “Life During Covid-19: Bring Calm in a Perfect Storm,” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Friday, Oct. 2, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 2: Zonta Club’s Virtual Workshop ‘Life During COVID-19’
SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A South Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.
SCV Sheriff’s Investigation Leads to Arrest of South L.A. Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.
Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
The temporary emergency closure of the Angeles National Forest is being extended an additional week, from Thursday Oct. 1 - Thursday, Oct. 8, by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
Angeles National Forest Emergency Closure Extended Additional Week
Chamber’s After Hours Mixer, Empowering Women Lunch Going Virtual
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.
Chamber’s After Hours Mixer, Empowering Women Lunch Going Virtual
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020
Grant to Enhance Bicyclist, Pedestrian Safety Awarded to CHP
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the Department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Grant to Enhance Bicyclist, Pedestrian Safety Awarded to CHP
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
2017 - One SCV resident, John Phippen, killed and at least 9 others wounded in Las Vegas mass shooting that leaves 59 dead, 851 wounded [story]
John Phippen
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,198 Cases, 61 Deaths in SCV; More Reopenings OK’d
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,198 Cases, 61 Deaths in SCV; More Reopenings OK’d
Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet
L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday published what the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services called a "misleading" article about the county's specialty care system.
L.A. County DHS: L.A. Times Story About Specialty Care ‘Misleading’
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library buildings may be closed, but book browsing will be available via the new "Random Reads" program beginning October 1.
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Like many other sectors, the film and entertainment industries including events businesses came to a halt amid the months-long stay-at-home order.
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
